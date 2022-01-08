Paulo Sousa makes three new requests to the board of Flamengo

Flamengo lives a new era with the arrival of coach Paulo Sousa. The former commander of the Polish national team arrived at Galeão Airport last Friday (07) and on the same day visited the facilities of the CT Ninho do Urubu.

Paulo Sousa was very enthusiastic about what he saw at the rubro-negra headquarters, but made three new requests to the club’s top management. According to the portal UOL, the 51-year-old Portuguese made a request about the tool WIMU, which is a GPS application that allows a broader monitoring of all simultaneous data from the gym and the training field. In addition, the club will also order Paulo Sousa the TMG, another device that helps to assess the potential for muscle contraction.

Finally, Sousa made his last request: appointments in the three professional fields for specific day-to-day training. According to GE, the last to make this request was precisely Jorge Jesus.

Before that, Paulo Sousa had already asked for a big screen

Paulo Sousa’s intention is to make adjustments right on the edge of the field with the help of the equipment. The measure was never seen in training for Brazilian teams.

However, his countryman José Mourinho even used the equipment in Roma training last year. The players were surprised and the press treated it as an innovation, as well as the fans.

This is not the first time that a Portuguese has arrived with innovations at Flamengo. That’s because Jorge Jesus, in 2019, made several demands of the red-black top hats. He brought a drone to training, in addition to the ‘tactical cart’. Until the height of the grass cut of the Nest of the Vulture he changed.

The coach, as a result of his intensity and charge, received the equipment, which raised debates in the sports news and also impressed the fans. That’s because the drone helped him to correct the positioning of the players, as it filmed the training from above while the performance analysis team commanded the device.

