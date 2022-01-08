Pedro Castro reveals intense training with Pezzolano at Cruzeiro: “Cobra go forward” | cruise

The first days of pre-season at Cruzeiro are intense. With a new coach and coaching staff, and a revamped cast, the first days are to get to know each other. But according to midfielder Pedro Castro, activities are being intense. The player, signed for this season, said that Pezzolano’s way of playing is intense and that he is looking for “strength to go forward”.

– He is a coach who demands a lot of intensity. He’s shown that, the way he likes to play, he’s been showing us some videos, and we have to assimilate that as quickly as possible. It’s an interesting way of working, he demands intensity, strength to go forward and I believe that this will work out during the season and we will achieve our goal – said the player.

1 of 2 Pedro Castro training at Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Pedro Castro training at Cruzeiro — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Pedro Castro arrives at Cruzeiro in the fight for a spot in the midfield, a sector that last year ended up being played by Adriano and Lucas Ventura in the final stretch of Serie B. The player is aware of the fight for a place in the celestial team.

– I’ve played in various positions there in the midfield, including in the last team I passed, at Botafogo I played a little more back, I usually play as a second defensive midfielder there, having the opportunity to enter the area, to be the surprise element, but I contribute a lot to the team on the defensive side, I’m here to help regardless of the position the teacher chooses to put me on the team, I’ll be here to help my teammates.

The new celestial reinforcement was at Botafogo last season and, according to him, could have stayed for the Serie A dispute in the Rio de Janeiro team. However, he chose Cruzeiro to pursue his career. And there is a special reason revealed by the athlete. The father and family from Cruzeiro.

“I also have personal reasons, as I said, my father is from Cruzeiro, and today he can wear the Cruzeiro shirt and my father being able to watch it is a source of great pride for me, I hope I can honor this shirt in the best possible way and bring joy to the fans, to my father and all family members who are from Cruzeiro”