People vaccinated with Coronavac may need a 4th dose to stop micron, study suggests

Ômicron variant may require a fourth dose of Coronavac

Still, a booster dose of Pfizer produces a good response against a new strain.

Research investigated the neutralizing capacity of vaccines against the variant

Two doses of the inactivated Coronavac virus vaccine induce the production of neutralizing antibodies in the body against the original form of the coronavirus and other worry variants (VOCs) that have emerged, such as delta.

But when omicron comes into play, those vaccinated with Coronavac have a very reduced, almost zero, neutralizing capacity for this variant, compared to those vaccinated with two doses of mRNA vaccines.

When those who have been immunized with the inactivated virus vaccine receive a booster dose from Pfizer, this antibody protection is increased, although it is still slightly less than that seen with messenger RNA immunizers, which may suggest the need for a extra booster dose.

These are the results of a study conducted by Akiko Iwasaki, a researcher at the Immunology Laboratory at Yale University.

The pre-print describing the study, still without peer review, was published on December 29 on the medRxiv platform, and for that reason it deserves caution when analyzing the results, but Iwasaki’s laboratory is renowned and internationally recognized as a reference in studies of immunology.

The research investigated the neutralizing capacity of vaccines against the strain, which is currently dominant in almost all countries where it has spread, and other forms of the ancestral virus.

Neutralization is the protection provided by neutralizing antibodies, responsible for blocking the entry of the virus into cells, but vaccines also induce other immune responses, such as cellular protection, offered by T lymphocyte-type defense cells, and the production of antibodies against other parts of the virus.

To assess protection against omicron, the researchers looked for the rate of neutralizing antibodies, which bind to the S Spike protein of the virus, and of the IgG type, specific against the region of Sars-CoV-2 known as RBD (binding domain with the recipient) in blood samples from 101 individuals in the Dominican Republic.

As a control group, the researchers compared the values ​​found in the Dominican population with those observed in blood samples from healthcare workers at Yale University who received two doses of mRNA vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna).

After the blood was collected, the scientists tested the blood plasma — the portion of the blood that contains the antibodies — in the laboratory against the different viral strains.

The researchers confirmed that some variants, as expected and already shown, lead to a drop in the protection afforded by vaccines after a certain period of time (four months). A booster dose of Pfizer in Coronavac vaccinates raised levels of protective antibodies against the parent strain and against the delta ten and six times, respectively.

Even those vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer or Moderna showed a reduction in the rate of neutralizing antibodies against omicron up to 12 times less than that observed against the ancestral virus.

In the case of Coronavac, those vaccinated with two doses had practically no antibodies against omicron. With the booster dose of Pfizer, the amount of antibodies in the blood increased considerably.

In his Twitter account, Iwasaki said that these data may indicate the need for two booster doses in individuals vaccinated with Coronavac to protect against omicron.

Unlike other studies, Iwasaki’s research did not find better protection provided by antibodies produced after vaccination in people who had previously been infected with the virus.

Even in people who received two doses of Coronavac and a booster from Pfizer and already had Covid, the antibody level was not enough to block the micron.

Specialist preaches caution with study

According to Brazilian Carolina Lucas, who participated in the study, the results should be interpreted with caution. “The data suggest that omicron is associated with a lower efficacy of vaccines against omicron, even after a heterologous boost, which can result in so-called ‘vaccine escapes’. However, vaccines are still extremely efficient in preventing a condition more serious clinical and deaths”, he says.

Covid-19 vaccines were developed in large part to prevent the disease from developing, but results from clinical trials and from mass use around the world indicate limited ability to prevent infection.

As a result, countries around the world have rushed to speed up booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and try to stop this new variant.

The result around the world, although it has been an exponential increase in new cases, seems to have had an effect with regard to hospitalizations and deaths, with a lower rate of hospitalizations and deaths in this new wave of the pandemic.

In early December, Sinovac announced that it is developing an update to Coronavac that is effective against omicron and that it should be available by March 2022.

A study published last Sunday (2) by researchers at the University of Science and Technology of Hong Kong in partnership with the University of Melbourne shows that defense T cells maintain good protection against the micron even when neutralizing antibodies fail to block the virus entry.

T cells do not prevent coronavirus infection, but attack the virus in cells, preventing its spread and the occurrence of the so-called cytokine storm, associated with the more aggravated condition of Covid.

Some studies suggest that omicron also causes less severe illness by infecting the lungs less, which may also partially explain the lower rate of hospitalization with severe disease.

Lucas, who has been a postdoctoral researcher at Iwasaki’s laboratory since 2018, reinforces the need for booster doses. “Our data support the idea that omicron is associated with a greater immunological escape than other variants already described, not only in relation to vaccines, but also in relation to post-infection immunity, highlighting the global need for booster doses to fight the pandemic”.