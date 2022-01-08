Peter Bogdanovich loved and studied classic Hollywood like few others – 06/01/2022 – Illustrated

Peter Bogdanovich’s filmography is nothing to sneeze at. It is not difficult to see, in his films, the handling of a great connoisseur of the cinematographic language, but, above all, of a passionate about cinema. The Hollywood, above all.

Indeed, perhaps it was this excess of passion for classic Hollywood that somehow hindered him from achieving the same level of excellence and constancy as several of his film colleagues who emerged around the same time — names like Martin Scorsese, Brian De Palma, Francis Ford Coppola and William Friedkin, that generation of innovative and daring filmmakers who, as journalist Peter Biskind would say, “saved Hollywood” in the early 1970s.

For a time, Bogdanovich was able to apply his passion for Hollywood cinema to the sensibilities of his time, but then he seems to have lost himself in his own obsession. His films were losing the ability to speak to the viewer — and the critics. While Scorsese, Coppola and the others managed to balance themselves between reverence for the masters and an authorial language in tune with their time, Bogdanovich lost his way.

But before that, it had moments of glory. Whether it’s the black-and-white lyricism of 1971’s “The Last Session in Cinema” —it’s still his best-remembered film today—, or the anarchic humor of 1972’s “That Little Is a Parade”—once very influential, but today almost forgotten—there is in his early films clearly a skilful camera eager both to communicate with the audience of his day and to honor the art he chose to play. With the amusing “Lua de Papel”, from 1973, the nostalgic character of his work reached its paroxysm.

After two major failures —”Daisy Miller”, in 1974, and “Amor, Eterno Amor”, in 1975—, he recovered his breath with a new venture in cinematic nostalgia, in “Nickelodeon – No Mundo do Cinema”, in 1976, but there it was already evident that his cinema, at best, was going in circles.

Later nostalgic dips such as 2001’s “O Miado do Gato” only prove how artistically this fixation on the past has dulled him. He also made films “in the present”, some with qualities, such as “Marks of Destiny” (1986), but nothing like what the filmmaker had done until the first half of the 1970s.

Happier was Bogdanovich’s trajectory as a film scholar. In childhood and adolescence, I would mend one session after another. In the 1960s, when he married art director and screenwriter Polly Platt, the couple were seen in intellectual circles as two walking movie encyclopedias.

It was at this time that Bogdanovich began interviewing several of his idols, in an admirable work that would yield books such as the important “Afim, Quem Faz os Filmes?”, released in Brazil by Companhia das Letras. In the work, he reproduces conversations with masters such as Josef von Sternberg, Leo McCarey, Howard Hawks and Alfred Hitchcock.

Of all the main filmmakers of his generation, it was Bogdanovich who studied cinema the most and had a really fruitful written production about it. His specific books on great directors are very relevant, dealing with the work of names such as the aforementioned Hitchcock and Hawks, as well as John Ford, Fritz Lang and Orson Welles —the latter, his personal friend and another one of his obsessions.

When, in 1971, critic Pauline Kael released the essay “Raising Kane”, in which Welles said he had not written a single line of the screenplay for “Citizen Kane”, crediting all work to screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, Bogdanovich came out in defense of the filmmaker, in an article in Esquire magazine — although some say that Welles himself wrote the text, and that Bogdanovich only lent his friend his name.

In any case, it is precisely from Welles that Bogdanovich made one of his most respectable works: the monumental supervisory effort in the completion of “The Other Side of the Wind”, a long feature that Welles never fully finished in the 1970s.

Bogdanovich, who appears in the film as an actor, was the one who knew the most details about Welles’ production and original intentions. The final result, first shown at the 2018 Venice Film Festival, shows that Bogdanovich’s passion for old Hollywood may even have been excessive, but that it also helped him a lot — and was fundamental — in his trajectory.