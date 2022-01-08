Philanthropic and private hospitals suspend cardiac surgery by SUS – The Backstage

Philanthropic and private hospitals that serve the SUS began to stop performing highly complex cardiac procedures earlier this year. The reason is Ordinance 3693/21, of the Ministry of Health, which drastically reduced the amounts paid for stents, pacemakers and other items necessary for surgeries and procedures such as catheterization and angioplasty.

According to the vice president of the Brazilian Federation of Hospitals (FBH), Francisco Santiago Brito Pereira, the new table of materials makes the service completely unfeasible. In one of the examples, he mentions that a stent, used to expand the circulatory pathways of a patient with a heart attack, had its value reduced from more than R$2,300 to R$341.17.

The values ​​in the SUS table serve as a reference for the purchase of these items. The ministry is willing to pay, at most, the amount stipulated in the list. If the item is more expensive, the federal government does not bear the excess cost. With the ordinance, the government estimates to save up to R$292.6 million.

“It will make more than 3,800 hospitals unfeasible across the country, which meet 85% of SUS needs”, says Pereira. He claims that the measure puts the lives of millions of Brazilians who suffer from heart problems at risk. The Transparency Portal of civil registry offices accounted for 208,000 deaths from heart disease in 2021. Half of them were due to heart attacks.

Reduction in funding scares

Physician Paulo Ricardo Avancini Caramori, member of the Board of the Brazilian Society of Cardiology, says that the sector received the table with apprehension. He claims that the cuts must be reintroduced in the SUS in some other way, at the risk of making the system completely unfeasible.

“The financing of the system has always been much discussed in Brazil. Now they are working on financing. The first action was to reduce funding, which does not sound good”, he says.

Experts believe that the significant reduction in prices was based on prices paid in large bids or by networks of hospitals and health plans. For small and medium hospitals, this reality is different. As they do not have access to purchases in large quantities, they have less scope for negotiating with suppliers.

Health plans and private networks are able to buy the items directly from manufacturers outside Brazil, in addition to fully charging users for the values.

Pereira explains that, despite cuts in surgical items, the federal government has considerably increased the base price for thrombolytic drugs, which prevent the advance of cardiovascular disease. Although the measure is positive from a theoretical point of view, the reality is different. Most hospitalized patients have little or no access to medication.

“He [ministro] it cannot attack just one side of the issue. He has to see the high complexity treatment as a whole. There is a pre-hospital, hospital and definitive phase. [cirurgia]. The distribution of drugs fails a lot, in the oncology area, in that of highly complex degenerative diseases. It’s just what we see in our daily lives. Our patients do not receive primary care correctly”, he says.

The vice president of FBH says that Marcelo Queiroga should revoke the ordinance and listen to the councilors less. “Although he is a cardiologist, he was never a manager. Here in Paraíba, where he had his family’s hospitals, they all went bankrupt. There were 3 hospitals and they all failed. He is not a good manager”, he says.

Hospitals fault

In a statement, the Ministry of Health placed the blame on hospital units. “Hospitals that integrate the high cardiovascular complexity, so relevant to Brazilians, cannot depend exclusively on the marketing margins of special materials”, says the folder.

According to the ministry, the table was assembled from consultations with the Brazilian Society of Cardiovascular Surgery (SBCCV) and the Brazilian Association of the Industry of Medical, Dental, Hospital and Laboratory Articles and Equipment (ABIMO).

The folder said that some items on the list had prices increased by up to 269.59%, as in the case of the ring for vascular angioplasty. Hospitals, on the other hand, claim that the reductions were greater than the increases, which hinders purchase and service.

The Ministry of Health also said that it will soon announce new measures to “strengthen cardiovascular care in the SUS and equalize distortions, bringing greater quality and sustainability to actions and services.” The folder did not say what the changes would be.