Physical activity may potentiate the effect of Covid-19 vaccines, study says

Regular physical activity can intensify and prolong the immune response to Covid-19 vaccines. This is what a study carried out by researchers at the University of São Paulo (USP) indicates. They analyzed 748 patients at the Hospital das Clínicas (HC) of the USP Medical School (FMUSP), who took two doses of Coronavac and had autoimmune rheumatic diseases – rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, systemic sclerosis, inflammatory myopathies, among others.











According to an article published by the researchers, other studies had already indicated that the protection induced by vaccines against the coronavirus decreases with time. Immunizers from Moderna, Janssen, Pfizer and even Coronavac have shown, for example, a considerable drop in the immune response after six months of full application.

Thus, to carry out the study, serological tests were performed to verify how much the vaccine had provided protection to patients six months after completing the vaccination schedule. It was noted, then, that the positivity rates for antibodies – IgG anti-SARS-CoV-2 and neutralizing – were significantly higher for active people than for sedentary people.

The criterion used to classify a person as active or not was the same as that adopted by the World Health Organization (WHO). That is, anyone who performs at least 150 minutes a week of moderate or intense physical activity can be considered a non-sedentary individual.

In an interview with Jornal da USP, the first author of the article, Bruno Gualano, a professor at the Department of Clinical Medicine at FMUSP and a specialist in exercise physiology, explained that physical activity, in addition to offering a more robust immune response, also seems to increase the protection time of vaccines.

The study has not yet been reviewed by outside scientists. However, according to Gualano, if the findings are confirmed, physical activity would become an inexpensive tool and potentially capable of reducing the low vaccine response of risk groups. “An active lifestyle can play a crucial role in combating Covid-19,” concluded the professor.