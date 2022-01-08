Pilots fired by Covid lead Mexico to cancel dozens of flights – International

More than 60 Mexican airline flights have been canceled in the past 48 hours after 87 pilots tested positive for Covid-19, industry sources said on Friday.

The Mexican Aviation Pilots Association (Aspa) indicated that 83 pilots from Aeromxico and its subsidiary Connect and four from Aeromar tested positive for Covid. They were placed in isolation while dozens of crew were taken off the flights to be tested.

This led to the cancellation of 22 flights yesterday and 43 this Friday, all from Aeromxico and Connect, according to the capital’s international airport.

After the cancellation of flights, Aeromxico’s share fell by 16.52%, which adds to the sharp setback in December, amid the restructuring process under the US bankruptcy law.

The main destinations affected by cancellations were Guadalajara (west), Cancun (east) and Monterrey (north), as well as a flight that was supposed to depart Seoul but was canceled due to two cases of Covid among crew members, according to Aspa.

Other activities in Mexico had to be postponed or canceled due to infections by the new coronavirus, such as football matches and sessions of a Mexican congressional committee.

The Mexican government acknowledged the increase in the number of cases of the disease, but ruled out new measures of confinement, as the number of admissions remains stable.

Mexico has 4 million infected and 299,933 dead, according to official figures.