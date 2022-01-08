Piqué, from Barcelona, ​​publishes bank statement to counter journalist | International

Reproduction/Instagram Piqué, Barcelona defender

Barcelona’s idol, Gerard Pique

went to social networks this Friday (07) and published information that players usually do not disclose. The defender posted part of his bank statement.

The measure taken by the athlete was intended to refute a news given by the journalist Luis Canut,

responsible for reporting that the player earned an annual salary of 28 million euros (R$ 180 million). Piqué, in turn, denied the reporter and showed that he received 2.3 million euros (R$ 14.8 million) referring to half of his annual salary. In other words, according to the defender, his annual earnings reach 4.6 million euros (R$ 29.6 million), an amount far from that reported by the journalist.

– Characters like this are using a public television to defend their friends. Here is 50% of my payroll received on December 30th. Be a little respectful – Piqué said in his post on the networks.

he also made a point of denying the journalist. Through a note on the official website, the Catalan club classified Canut’s information as “erroneous” and considered his attitude to be “bad faith”.