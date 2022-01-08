Piqué gets angry and publishes a bank statement to prove that he reduced his salary at Barcelona

In fits and starts and led by Xavi Hernández, now as coach, the Barcelona tries to recover amid the worst financial crisis in its history. In this “pressure pot”, the athletes of the Catalan club were still the targets of strong declarations of Lluis Canut, commentator of the program Eleven, gives TV3, from Spain.

In the broadcast, the commentator detailed the salaries received by the athletes of Barcelona and criticized the amount that some names supposedly received, especially Gerard Piqué, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. The club issued a statement denying the values ​​and made it clear that Piqué, first captain, is not the best paid.

The situation seems to have irritated the Spanish defender to such an extent that Piqué himself went to social media and posted a photo of his bank statement. The figures are a little higher than the 2.3 million euros, about R$ 14.7 million, received annually by Piqué. The value represents 50% of the salary received before the cut in expenses established by Joan Laporta’s management.

Characters with a quest to charge a public television to defend their friends. Here you have 50% of the monthly fee charged on the 30th of December. Respecta’t a mica. https://t.co/luHsMMqJD8 pic.twitter.com/l4IAtqvexU — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) January 7, 2022

See below the full press release from Barcelona:

Regarding Mr. Lluís Canut’s demonstrations on TV3’s ‘Onze’ program, FC Barcelona wants to clarify the following:

1. The information about the salaries of certain players of the first team was not, in any case, made available by the Club and its origin is unknown.

2. In any case, the values ​​referred to in the information are wrong, do not correspond to reality and, still, in the case of the first three mentioned interveners, they are fixed values ​​that, being variable, will possibly never reach the merit .

3. It is false that the referred players have only deferred 100% of their salary. Messrs Piqué, Busquets and Alba gave up part of their salary when they signed their last contract renewal last summer.

We consider this inappropriate, unprofessional and that you acted in bad faith when this information is offered as true and we regret that data of this type are provided that affect the personal rights of players and that deserve, when true, the greatest confidentiality.”