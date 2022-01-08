Piranhas devour four people, authorities issue alert | World-News | Online Diary

The piranha is one of the most feared freshwater fish in the world and this is due to the violence of its attack, which can be carried out in groups or individually. The species only attacks when it is hungry. And, contrary to popular belief, she doesn’t feel an uncontrollable attraction to blood.

According to experts, the attacks are mainly caused by falling objects into the water or unusual movements, which are interpreted as the presence of an injured or in difficulty animal. With incredibly sharp teeth, these animals can tear a human apart in minutes.

That was the case of four bathers who died and another 20 were injured after piranha attacks recorded in recent days in Paraguay. The deaths left the country’s authorities on high alert.

A 22-year-old young man was one of the victims after being attacked by fish while swimming in the Paraguay River, in Itá Enramada, a region south of Asunción. The boy’s family saw him disappear into the water and called for rescue teams. The searches lasted about 45 minutes and the body was located with bite marks.

For the authorities, the behavior of the piranhas is different from the usual one and shows more aggressiveness than normally registered in the region.

See too:

In addition to the young man, three other people died in piranha attacks in the same week. A 49-year-old man had his body located in the Paraguay River after disappearing into the water in the Puerto Rosario region.

Tests confirmed that he was also attacked by the piranhas. The injuries were mainly in the face region. Two other people died in the Tebicuary River in Misiones. The bodies were also located with bite marks.

According to authorities, the cases were registered on New Year’s Day (31) and since then the region has been monitored to prevent further attacks from occurring.