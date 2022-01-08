PIS/Pasep 2022 calendar is approved; see payment days and who is entitled – 07/01/2022 – Market

The PIS/Pasep 2022 allowance payment schedule was approved by Codefat (Council for the Development of the Worker’s Support Fund​) this Friday (7), as informed by members of the council and representatives of the trade union centrals CTB, UGT and Força Union

With the approval of the dates proposed by the government, the releases of the PIS (Social Integration Program) will be made from February 8th to March 31st, for workers with a formal contract, who receive at Caixa. For civil servants entitled to Pasep (Program for the Formation of Public Servant Assets), payments will be made from February 15th to March 24th by Banco do Brasil.

Caixa and the Ministry of Labor and Welfare only informed that they will perform a live this Monday (10) with the president of the bank, Pedro Guimarães, and the minister of Labor and Welfare, Onyx Lorenzoni to publicize the topic.

There were 14 votes in favor and none against, according to Sérgio Luiz Leite, representative of Força Sindical and Canindé Pegado, member of Codefat and representative of UGT. The resolution will be published in the Official Gazette.

​​​In previous years, Caixa and Banco do Brasil released bonus deposits in advance to their customers. According to Banco do Brasil, this will not occur in 2022, as this “systematic was annually authorized by the Ministry of Labor and it has already been signaled that it will no longer be carried out in view of being the object of judgment in a public civil action”, informed the bank. Banco do Brasil customers receive the Pasep allowance directly in their bank account.

Who is entitled to the salary bonus in 2022

The PIS allowance, paid by Caixa, is intended for workers with a formal contract. The Pasep payment, paid by Banco do Brasil, is payable to federal, state and municipal employees who fit the program’s rules.

To be entitled to an allowance of up to one minimum wage, it is necessary to:

Be registered in the PIS/Pasep program for at least five years

Have formally worked for at least 30 days in 2020

Having received, in the reference year (2020), a monthly average of up to two minimum wages

The employer must have correctly entered the employee’s data in the Rais (Annual Social Information Report) for the base year

PIS PAID AT THE BOX TO WORKER WITH SIGNED WALLET

born in receive from receive even January 02/08/2022 12/29/2022 February 02/10/2022 12/29/2022 March 02/15/2022 12/29/2022 April 02/17/2022 12/29/2022 May 02/22/2022 12/29/2022 June 02/24/2022 12/29/2022 July 03/15/2022 12/29/2022 August 03/17/2022 12/29/2022 September 03/22/2022 12/29/2022 October 03/24/2022 12/29/2022 November 03/29/2022 12/29/2022 December 03/31/2022 12/29/2022

PASEP ALLOWANCE PAID BY BANCO DO BRASIL TO SERVERS

End of application receive from receive even 0 02/15/2022 12/29/2022 1 02/15/2022 12/29/2022 two 02/17/2022 12/29/2022 3 02/17/2022 12/29/2022 4 02/22/2022 12/29/2022 5 02/24/2022 12/29/2022 6 03/15/2022 12/29/2022 7 03/17/2022 12/29/2022 8 03/22/2022 12/29/2022 9 03/24/2022 12/29/2022

How does the Pasep withdrawal work

Banco do Brasil deposits the Pasep allowance in the account of beneficiaries who are clients of the institution. Participants who are not BB account holders may transfer, via TED, to an account held by them through the ATMs and portal www.bb.com.br/pasep or at the branches’ cashiers, upon presentation of a document identity officer.

After the Ministry of Labor sends the information with the allowances to be paid this year, the worker will be able to check if he is entitled on the portal www.bb.com.br/pasep, ATMs and branches, informed Banco do Brasil. The consultation is not yet available on these channels, as the ministry did not send the information to the bank.

allowance amount

The amount that the worker will receive as a salary bonus, considered a kind of 14th salary, changes according to the number of months worked in 2020. If the beneficiary worked the entire year in 2020, he will receive a minimum salary bonus, which in 2022 is R $1,212. If you worked a month, you will receive BRL 101.