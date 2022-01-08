Pocah reveals truth behind controversial video about “dust” on “BBB 21”, and warns: “I’m going to process”

There are ten days until the premiere of “BBB 22“, but it seems that there are still questions to be clarified about the last edition… This Friday (7), for example, the singer Pocah used her personal Twitter account to comment on a video his with Carla Diaz who went viral on social media during the time of confinement, implying that she was talking about cocaine.

In the recording, which turns and moves, reappears on the web, the carioca talks with the actress in the outdoor area about hair care inside the most watched house in the country. “Wow, today I dusted my head”, said Diaz, referring to the makeup cosmetic. “Did you get dust where? Makeup powder?”asks Pocah then bursting into laughter with her friend. “Haven’t you ever used it?”, asks Carla about the technique to reduce oiliness in the threads and make them looser. “No”, replies the artist in the sequence.

Many netizens interpreted that Pocah’s reaction in this dialogue was that in addition to having confused the product with cocaine, she had already used it and was embarrassed when giving the negative answer to Carla Diaz. The singer denied having used the substance at any time in her life, and revealed what she was really thinking at that time. Still, she threatened to sue anyone who continued to suggest she used the drug.

“I LOVE the video that Carla talks about powdering her hair, but I need to talk about people’s interpretation of it. My hand over my mouth and face of ‘Putz, I said shit’ was precisely because I had forgotten that dust has many senses and I imagined that they would think I used cocaine. And answering everyone’s question: no, I’ve never used it and wouldn’t use it. I just didn’t think about the translucent makeup powder, I’m so off! So stop saying that I use this drug because I’m going to file a lawsuit on all of you, THANK YOU!”, shot.