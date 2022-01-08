PoderData: 38% of Brazilians think the pandemic will end in 2022 | Brazil

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on PoderData: 38% of Brazilians think the pandemic will end in 2022 | Brazil 6 Views

PowerData Search
Playback/PowerDate

PowerData Search

PoderData survey shows that 38% of Brazilians believe that the covid-19 pandemic will end in 2022. On the other hand, 47% think that the pandemic will extend beyond this year. Another 15% could not answer.

The survey was carried out through calls to cell phones and landlines from January 2 to 4, 2022. There were 3,000 interviews in 501 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation.

At a time when Brazil registers an increase in the number of daily cases of covid-19, the data reveal what the population thinks. Also taking into account the high number of diagnoses driven by the advance of the omicron variant, which already represents 58% of infections in Brazil. According to PoderData, 42% consider themselves very concerned about the new strain.

The survey also showed that women are less optimistic about the end of the pandemic: 51% say the pandemic will not end in 2022. On the other hand, men showed the same proportion for the 2 scenarios: 44% believe that the end of pandemic will happen in 2022 and 44% say no.

PowerData Search
Playback/PowerDate

PowerData Search

PoderData also analyzed the data on the opinion of the population about the end of the pandemic with the evaluation of the work of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Those who rate the president as “great/good”, 42% say they think the pandemic will end this year and 35% believe it will not.

The margin of error is 2 percentage points.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Understand how the FED’s interest rate increase affects stock exchanges and your pocket – 01/08/2022 – From Grão to Grão

Last Wednesday afternoon, the Federal Reserve (FED), as the American Central Bank is known, released …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved