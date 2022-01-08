PoderData: 38% of Brazilians think the pandemic will end in 2022 | Brazil

Playback/PowerDate PowerData Search

PoderData survey shows that 38% of Brazilians believe that the covid-19 pandemic will end in 2022. On the other hand, 47% think that the pandemic will extend beyond this year. Another 15% could not answer.

The survey was carried out through calls to cell phones and landlines from January 2 to 4, 2022. There were 3,000 interviews in 501 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation.

At a time when Brazil registers an increase in the number of daily cases of covid-19, the data reveal what the population thinks. Also taking into account the high number of diagnoses driven by the advance of the omicron variant, which already represents 58% of infections in Brazil. According to PoderData, 42% consider themselves very concerned about the new strain.

The survey also showed that women are less optimistic about the end of the pandemic: 51% say the pandemic will not end in 2022. On the other hand, men showed the same proportion for the 2 scenarios: 44% believe that the end of pandemic will happen in 2022 and 44% say no.

PoderData also analyzed the data on the opinion of the population about the end of the pandemic with the evaluation of the work of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Those who rate the president as “great/good”, 42% say they think the pandemic will end this year and 35% believe it will not.

The margin of error is 2 percentage points.