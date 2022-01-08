Police await the medical discharge of five shot after Maiara and Maraisa’s concert in Angra to hear from them about the case

The Civil Police is awaiting the medical discharge of the five shot in the early hours of Friday, the 7th, after the show by the duo Maiara and Maraisa in Angra dos Reis, on the Costa Verde of Rio, to hear them and clarify what happened during the episode. Some witnesses have already been heard, but the dynamics of what happened are still unclear. For that, the delegate João Bicudo informed that he awaits the victims’ recovery.

All the wounded are hospitalized, four of them underwent surgery, while two are in a more delicate condition. However, no one is at risk of life. The wounded were taken to the Minucipal Hospital of Japuiba, in the city, and private units.

The victims were identified as Andressa de Vitória Júlio, 21, Diogo Ricarte Dias, 20, Kauan Silva Martins, 18, Larissa Santos de Oliveira, 23, and Gabrielli Barros de Mello, 20.

According to preliminary information from the Civil Police, a man, whose identity has yet to be revealed, pulled out a gun at the place where the country couple’s presentations had taken place and fired after a scuffle between drug gangs and rival criminal factions. It remains to be seen, however, whether any of the injured were shot at or whether all were injured by accident. The show, in celebration of Angra’s birthday, took place on Anil beach, in the city center. The firearm shots happened about 2 hours after the end of the presentation.

Show by Maiara and Maraísa in Angra; man opened fire after the performance and left five injured Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“The information is that these two groups met, we don’t know if it was something programmed or that it happened occasionally, and a man started shooting. We still need to hear from victims and other witnesses. The investigation is just beginning – said the delegate João Bicudo to EXTRA.

In a video that circulates on social media, a man appears fallen. “They killed here on our side!” says a male voice. According to Bicudo, in addition to the shots fired, there were several confusions during the show. Videos circulating on the internet show the problems during the presentation. In one of them, there is a general fight. In the background, an announcer ignores the confusion and exalts the party. “Angra 523 years. Whoever liked the show by Maiara and Maraísa raises their hand”. In another recording, you can hear gunshots in the background.

On Instagram, the backcountry duo posted this Friday about the show, apparently unaware of the incidents:

“On Thursday, rainy day, we arrived in Angra and we were faced with this gigantic, happy audience, under this blessed rain that came to wash the soul and bring a blessed year for you… What a beautiful birthday, Angra dos Reis, what incredible energy!! I’m still unable to sleep from so much energy I received from you guys… Ecstatic so far with all this affection. I love you! See you next time.”