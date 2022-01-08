Possible end of Meeting with Ftima Bernardes causes dance of chairs

Ftima Bernardes (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

As reported by Splash, UOL, it circulates backstage at the Meeting, a program presented by Ftima Bernardes on TV Globo, which soon the veteran will no longer be in charge of the morning attraction, and may reach the end of the program.

Among the various rumors, it was said that in 2022 the Meeting with Ftima Bernardes would no longer be on the network’s schedule, and that other presenters could also replace the schedule.

According to investigations made by UOL, what most hinders the departure of Ftima currently is the captive audience that she conquered during the years in front of the attraction, not to mention the excellent relationship that the presenter maintains with the sponsors.

However, Bernardes has been talking to Globo for some months about her future, as she wants to spend more time traveling, enjoying her family and friends. Unfortunately, a daily program would no longer be part of your professional desires.

An alternative for the channel to please sponsors, who bet on Ftima for the credibility she has built throughout her career, as well as a presenter, would be the migration of the former anchor from Jornal Nacional to the one from Casa, on Saturdays. In this way, with a painting in a weekly program, she would have more time to dedicate to other areas of interest, according to Splash.

If the Meeting were to go off the air, the alternative would be to increase the duration of Mais Voce, with Ana Maria Braga, and then include a new attraction in the schedule presented by Patrcia Poeta and Sandra Annenberg.

It is worth remembering that Splash contacted Globo to find out about the possible replacement of Ftima Bernardes, considering that the Meeting should remain on the grid. The station did not return with a placement until the publication of the report.