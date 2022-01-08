Presenter fired from Jovem Pan ate chocolate in the air due to blood glucose crisis

The journalist Mariana Fanti was fired from Jovem Pan after two mistakes made in December. On the 21st, the anchor, who was replacing Marcelo Matos in Jornal da Manhã Second Edition, was caught with her head down, apparently fiddling with her cell phone and, upon realizing that it was on the air, she fumbled to call a report. On the 23rd, the cameras showed the presenter eating a piece of chocolate live. THE on the small screen found that Fanti was on a “blind flight”, as he had no video or audio feedback at the time and that he had a glycemic spike in the air.

During the newscast, the only reference the journalist had was the YouTube broadcast, which has a delay of about 15 seconds. For this reason, Mariana was looking at her cell phone. The difficulty in having a return in the studio hindered the presenter’s performance. This issue has been complained about by other employees at JP.

Also according to the report, Fanti, who had been on the air since 6:00 am, had a glycemic spike and, believing it was not in the air, threw a piece of chocolate in his mouth to ease the crisis at around 11:15 am. However, the technical staff of the station did not alert the anchor that her image was already being shown and viewers saw the presenter making “the snack”.

Sources heard by on the small screen they also claim that it is common for editors-in-chief to pass last-minute information to anchors via WhatsApp, which would justify the fact that Mariana is looking down at one of the moments when the link returns. Also according to sources, the order for Mariana Fanti’s dismissal did not come from Tutinha, but from her brother, Marcelo Leopoldo, vice president of Grupo Jovem Pan. The journalist was advised of her resignation by the director of the program while applying makeup.

Sought, Mariana Fanti did not comment on her resignation. Jovem Pan said that “it does not comment on the internal affairs of the channel”.

On December 21, after the entrance of a reporter from Rio de Janeiro, Mariana Fanti was caught with her head down, indicating that she would be using her cell phone during the newspaper, live. When she realized she was on the air, the presenter took a long time to have a reaction and fumbled to call a new report, changing the names of the reporters.

Two days later, the journalist did not know that her image was being shown, but shared the screen with commentator Miguel Daoud, who was carrying out a political analysis of hunger in Brazil. Fanti put a piece of chocolate in her mouth and began to chew. The anchor still turned sideways and gestured, talking to someone. Seconds later, the technical team took the presenter off the air, leaving only Daoud on screen.