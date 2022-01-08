President of Fluminense confirms value and justifies investment in Cristiano

Fluminense is still negotiating to hire Cristiano. At a press conference, Mário Bittencourt justified the investment to buy the left-back from Sheriff, from Moldova, as he is about to have his relationship terminated.

The president stated that the player was already monitored by the club even before leaving the country and that he has the approval of Abel Braga. Also, the amount is not considered exorbitant.

— I could sign pre-contract in six months, but it has been monitored by us for a long time. I was accompanied by our scout before going to Europe, he had a great Champions League, which confirmed that it would be important. Offensive and technical player. I disagree with the concern with this hiring. Paying 1.4 million euros (approximately R$8.9 million at the current price), in two years’ installments, is not an absurd amount. The left flank is a position lacking in names in Brazilian football. We tried some of them. In 2020 we tried Arana and it wasn’t possible. Atlético paid 50% in 3 million euros. We tried Jorge, who went to Palmeiras, with a salary much higher than what we could pay at that time. It’s a market opportunity. In 2019, when I got here, I had a $1 million call option for 50% of Nino. We buy 60%. I thought 50% would be too little. The fact of having debts in the past, you don’t have to stop investing. The first installment we pay from Cristiano is only in mid 2023. Abel liked the player’s option, which will be important for the scheme he wants. If you sign and go really well and sell for 5 million euros next year, they’ll say it was a big deal. All the debts we have from purchases here are from past administrations. Ours were paid off – he commented.