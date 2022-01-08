President of Remo details subjects of the Series C meeting: “Some points were defined” | rowing

Managers from the 20 participating clubs in the 2022 Brazilian Series C met last Thursday, the 6th, to discuss a possible change in the format of the competition. At the time, everyone agreed that the championship should be of consecutive points, but with a transmission quota as in Serie B.

The president of Remo, Fábio Bentes, in contact with the report from ge para, emphasized the desire to change the format in which Terceirona is played, but highlighted the difficulty of this happening this year.

– Serie C clubs had a meeting, where some defined points were made. The first point is the desire of all teams that one day we can have a Series C of consecutive points, although we believe that this year it is difficult to have that ability, but we will propose to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) that, still in 2022, it can be a straight points championship, with 38 rounds, like Series A and B.

The president also gave details of a proposal for a dispute mode, which will be taken to CBF, to be put into practice in Serie C this year. According to him, all directors agreed with the new format.

– By majority vote, the single round was approved, which would have everyone playing against everyone else, except that it would only play the first leg. Some teams would play 10 games, others would play 9 home games. The biggest advantage of this regulation is that everyone would face each other in the first phase, classifying the best eight teams for the second stage, which would be divided into two groups of four teams and then, within this quadrangular, the two clubs that would have the access.

Options for a new format

The meeting took place remotely and, in addition to representatives of the 20 clubs, it also received the Club Association, but did not have the presence of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). The idea was to debate formats and possible changes for the competition.

Proposals emerged to be presented to the CBF shortly. It is worth remembering that the highest authority in Brazilian football has already released the 2022 calendar, and it includes the Series C with 26 dates, which is the number of dates that last year’s format had.

There was only one unanimous convergence, which was precisely to repeat in Serie C, as of this year, the format used in Serie A and B: 20 ​​teams facing each other in the all-against-all system, in round-trip games, totaling 38 rounds , and the team with the most points being the champion. But this is only if the CBF offers each association 50% less than the amount that is given to each Serie B club.

In 2021, each club received around BRL 8 million in Serie B broadcast quotas. That is, the 20 Serie C clubs accept a long, round-trip, round-point tournament, as long as there is a fixed quota of more or less R$4 million each.

The clubs also debated other types of formula. And then there was a notorious split. The Northeast bloc, made up of nine clubs, prefers that, with reality without broadcast quotas, the tournament be played as it has been, with two regionalized groups in the first phase and two quadrangular access groups.

The block that brings together clubs from the South, Southeast and North – Manaus, Paysandu and Remo -, in addition to Aparecidense, the only club in the Midwest, are uncomfortable with the tournament taking place in a regionalized manner. They suggested at the meeting, and will lead to the future meeting with the CBF, a proposal for a competition with everyone against everyone in one-way matches.