Preta Gil reveals health status after 2nd Covid-19 infection

The singer Black Gil is with Covid-19. The famous revealed earlier this year that she was diagnosed with the disease for the second time. She was one of the first famous Brazilian women to test positive for the coronavirus, back in March 2020. On social networks, the daughter of Gilberto Gil has been showing your health status. In one of the more recent posts, she appeared with makeup on and said she was feeling fine.

“My 4th day of isolation. Today I’m feeling more willing, thank God, I even put on some lipstick and put on a leopard dress. I am very confident that in a few days I will be recovered and ready to go back to work!!! Take care, get vaccinated, wear a mask and don’t forget to wash your hands and rub alcohol in gel, these hygiene habits are forever, we can’t forget!!!””, said the famous woman.

See one of Preta Gil’s posts on social media:

Advice for fans

On the fifth day of her isolation, Preta Gil used Twitter to talk once more about Covid-19. At the time, the singer explained that she is drinking a lot of water and advised people with the disease to do the same. She explained that she got worse with her first infection because she became dehydrated.

“My 5th day of isolation. And the tip I give to anyone who’s with Covid right now is: drink a lot, a lot of water. The first time I had Covid, I didn’t drink water, I ended up dehydrating and I got really sick, I almost had to be hospitalized for it. So this time I’ve been drinking more than 3 liters of water a day to keep me hydrated! DRINK WATER!” he wrote.

Preta Gil asks for masks

In another moment of her conversation with fans through the platform of short texts, Preta Gil made an appeal to internet users. She mentioned that we are living another difficult time and asked that everyone wear masks and protect the children, as they have not yet been vaccinated against the new coronavirus.

“We are at a critical moment! Do not forget to WEAR MASK in public places and if you have any symptoms of flu, isolate yourself and try a test! It’s super important for us to protect those we love, especially children, who are not vaccinated!!!”, said the artist, who was supported by fans.

