Prevent illnesses with the help of this anti-inflammatory juice recipe

Inflammation has created great problems for people’s health, since, by damaging arterial cells and walls, diseases develop. For example, digestive disorders, high cholesterol, arthritis and hypertension are diseases directly linked to inflammation in our body.

Read More: Fasting lemon oil: discover the health benefits

Therefore, it is extremely necessary that you take steps to prevent inflammation in the body to provide a healthier life for yourself!

Let’s introduce you to a anti-inflammatory juice recipe powerful that combines different anti-inflammatory ingredients and will be your ally on this journey!

Benefits of Anti-Inflammatory Juice

This juice will combine some ingredients that are very important in fighting inflammation, such as lemon, spinach, pineapple and ginger.

For example, lemon is very useful in combating toxins in the body, being an excellent detox and helping to improve humanity. In addition, its reserves of Vitamin C help in the healing process, control blood pressure and is, by itself, a great anti-inflammatory.

So, combined with other ingredients, such as ginger, which is also a great antioxidant and anti-inflammatory, we get a well-reinforced juice. Not to mention other ingredients, such as pineapple and apple, fruits rich in vitamins that help us with our body’s various needs. So you won’t be left out, will you? Read on to learn how to make this complete juice.

Anti-inflammatory juice recipe

Ingredients:

The anti-inflammatory juice recipe has the following ingredients:

1 cup of spinach;

4 celery stalks;

1 cup of Pineapple;

½ Green Apple;

1 lemon;

1 gingerbread bud.

It is noteworthy that in the recipe we do not introduce sugar, as it is harmful to our body at different levels. However, if you choose to sweeten your juice, consider sweeteners and natural products like honey.

Method of preparation:

As for the preparation, it is very simple. Just add all the ingredients in a blender and mix them with a little water. Then you shake the mixture a little and consume it. We also do not recommend that you drink the juice as the fiber that remains is very important. In fact, they contain most of the components that will help you achieve the result of a more resistant body to inflammation!