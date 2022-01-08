private hospitals have a 655% increase in covid patients

Private hospitals in 10 states and the Federal District noticed a significant increase in patients with covid-19 at the beginning of the year. A survey by Anahp (National Association of Private Hospitals) shows that, since December 2021, private health institutions have 655% more cases of coronavirus.

The 655% increase is an average made among the cases verified in hospitals. Some institutions reported a 1000% increase in the number of patients infected with the virus, according to Anahp.

In the last month, private hospitals registered 13 thousand positive tests for the coronavirus, which represents 21% of the total number of exams performed. As of December, 32% of covid-19 cases in these institutions required hospitalization.

In addition to the Federal District, the states that took part in the study are Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Goiás, Bahia, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraíba, Paraná, Espírito Santo and Mato Grosso.

In total, 33 private hospitals participated in the survey, with 88% confirming the increase in cases of covid-19 and influenza.

Flu increase

In addition to covid-19, private hospitals in these 10 states and the Federal District had an increase in patients infected with influenza, commonly called the flu. According to Anahp, the average increase in cases was 270% since December 2021.

Of the tests carried out, 42% were positive, which represents almost 8 thousand infected people. Among patients with influenza in December, 22% needed to be hospitalized.

Recommendations and care

With the rapid increase in contamination by covid-19, influenza and flurone, Anahp reinforced the importance of correctly using a protective mask, such as PFF2, social distancing and hand hygiene.

In cases of mild symptoms, Anahp recommends that patients opt for telemedicine so as not to overload clinics, hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Patients with persistent or severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath and high fever, should seek the emergency room.