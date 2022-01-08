Private hospitals have an increase of 655% in cases of covid and 270% of influenza

posted on 01/07/2022 12:28 PM / updated on 01/07/2022 12:31 PM



(credit: Ana Rayssa/CB/DA Press)

In order to understand the increase in cases of covid-19 and influenza, the National Association of Private Hospitals (Anahp) conducted a survey of its members last Wednesday (1/5), with institutions in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Paraná, Federal District, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso and Bahia.

Among the 33 hospitals that responded to the survey, 88% reported an increase in positive cases of covid-19 and influenza in their institutions. The increase in the number of coronavirus cases has averaged 655% since December 2021, with some institutions reporting increases greater than 1000%. The growth in the number of influenza cases was, on average, 270%.

Responding institutions recorded 13,040 positive cases for covid in this period, which represents a positive percentage of 21% of the total number of tests performed. Also according to the survey, since December, 32% of these cases resulted in hospitalization.

When analyzing only the influenza data, 7,943 confirmed cases were registered, which represents a positive percentage of 42% of the total number of tests performed. Survey data also show that 22% of confirmed cases since December resulted in hospitalization.

According to the guidelines of Vania Rohsig, coordinator of Anahp’s Assistance Organization Working Group, and Priscila Rosseto, coordinator of Anahp’s Best Assistance Practices Working Group, the search for care in the hospital emergency room must occur in specific cases .

“Only patients with persistent symptoms or signs of more severe involvement (shortness of breath, persistent fever, intense cough) or with pre-existing chronic diseases should seek the emergency room. In general, the population must maintain strict care with the correct use of masks, social distance and proper hand hygiene”, they explain.

They emphasize that those with mild or asymptomatic symptoms should prioritize the search for outpatient care, such as medical appointments, preferably via telemedicine. The guidance aims to protect the patient from unnecessary exposure within environments such as hospitals, which should be used to care for people with more severe symptoms.

“When undergoing an appointment, the patient will be clinically evaluated and will have the correct medical indication on the need or not for testing, as well as which type of test is the most appropriate according to the symptoms he/she presents, and thus, he will do the collection of the most suitable exam for your clinical picture”, they complete.

*Intern under the supervision of Andreia Castro