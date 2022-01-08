Procon fines Uber and 99 apps by over 8 million

After notifying the Uber and 99 transport apps in November 2021 of problems in the services offered, the Procon Carioca issued tax assessment notices against the companies. The values ​​of each fine were R$ 3,013,733.33 (three million, three thousand, seven hundred and thirty-three reais and thirty-three cents) for 99 and for Uber, the penalty was R$ 5,013,733 .33 (five million, thirteen thousand, seven hundred and thirty-three reais and thirty-three cents).

Transport app users reported that the usual five to ten minutes of wait was multiplying to up to an hour due to recurrent cancellations of races by drivers. In some cases, in a single request, there were as many as eight withdrawals. In addition, there were cases where, after accepting the race, the driver changed the route or warned the customer that he was not going to take the trip, forcing him to cancel and pay the fee imposed by the applications for these cases or even the full cost of the journey not traversed.

On November 4, the technical team of Procon Carioca, a municipal body linked to the Secretariat for Citizenship, sent a notification to Uber Brasil and 99 companies for clarification regarding excessive travel cancellations by these applications.

Until October 2021, Procon Carioca had received 773 complaints from customers regarding Uber services and 225 complaints regarding 99 services. A significant increase compared to 2019, when 593 complaints were registered regarding Uber and 1 regarding the 99. In 2020, there were 770 complaints related to Uber and 85 in relation to 99.

Consumer legislation is clear in saying that the notified party cannot refuse to provide its services to users who are willing to pay, configuring an abusive practice, that is, there can be no consumer differentiation, accepting some races and not others. Most of the total complaints are linked to issues related to cancellation, as sometimes the consumer himself needs to cancel the trip, but the cost of the ride is still charged and the user has difficulties to recover the amount charged.

Companies also need to have an effective channel for customer service so that any doubts or demands can be clarified.

Drivers of the app claimed that the main reason for cancellations is the increase in fuel prices and that it is not worth doing a 10 to 12 minute run, on average 5km, for R$ 6.50.

Procon Carioca highlights, however, that choosing the consumer is an abusive practice and that applications must be held responsible. Complaints of wrongful charges for travel not taken or cancellation fees still show an application failure, even when a refund is made. This charge should not be made, as there is monitoring of the path taken by the app’s driver.

“Currently, Uber and 99 serve a large part of society and this excessive cancellation makes the quality of services provided to the consumer poor“, emphasizes Igor Costa, executive director of Procon Carioca.