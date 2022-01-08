Procon-SP notifies pre-sale price increase

Fiat was notified by Procon-SP. The reason was the Pulse price increase after its launch, still in the pre-sale period.

With 9,000 units reserved by customers at launch prices, the table was simply changed and those who had not had the car invoiced until the day of the increase, had to pay a difference of up to R$4,000.

The consumer protection agency in São Paulo is now demanding explanations from Fiat regarding information to customers about a possible readjustment, whether it was in a contract and, in case of a forecast increase, whether there was notice to buyers.

As far as is known, customers, when booking the pre-sale, would have been informed that prices could change without notice.

In the reserve contract, buyers could also withdraw from the purchase if they did not agree with the terms, receiving the deposit money back.

Still, the price adjustment of Pulse (see NA Rating of Drive and Audace versions), shortly after launch, caught many people by surprise and led to dropouts, reported in groups on social media.

Launched in October, the Fiat Pulse rose in December. At the time, 3,286 units out of 9,000 reserved for pre-sales had been billed with the launch prices, however, the others included the readjustment.

According to a report on the UOL website, concessionaires in São Paulo, in the capital and interior, negotiated with customers to amortize the adjustment, in order to avoid dropouts.

In October, dealers would have warned customers that there would be a price increase for the Pulse, but the adjustment would have been denied by Fiat. Waiting time was up to 90 days on average, with the increase occurring within this period.

Questioned by the report, Fiat sent a long note to explain the increase:

The Pulse pre-sale was a success, and from the beginning, Fiat worked with transparency with its customers, informing in advance the waiting time for each version.

The input market and the high exchange rate volatility prevent the maintenance of vehicle prices between booking and billing, but even so, Fiat guaranteed the advertised value to all Pulse customers who were going to receive their vehicle within 30 days .

The success of the SUV made the waiting time for some versions to reach up to 90 days, requiring the transfer of prices. We emphasize that the possibility of readjustment was informed in advance to consumers by the dealers and registered in the reservation contract.

The Brazilian economy is going through a challenging moment due to high inflation, and the readjustment of values ​​is not exclusive to the automotive industry, having been repeated in sectors such as services, home appliances and raw materials. Fiat works with its suppliers to keep the price of its products competitive, which has resulted in the sales success of its latest releases.