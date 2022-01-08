Province of Canada to Require Covid Vaccine for Anyone Who Wants to Buy Alcohol and Marijuana | World

As of January 18, those who have not been vaccinated will not be able to enter the stores of the Society of Alcohols of Québec (SAQ), a state-owned company that controls most of the sale of alcoholic beverages in the province. The rule will also apply to stores of the Society of Cannabis of Québéc (SQC).

This is another strategy of the local government to try to expand immunization and stop the exponential increase in cases of Covid-19, which does not give a break.

“Unfortunately, we have to protect these people from themselves and protect our health network,” explained Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé.

The unvaccinated make up only 10% of the adult population in the province, but represent more than half of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus.

Since the end of December, Québec has tightened sanitary restrictions: a nighttime curfew is in effect from 10 pm to 5 am, schools and universities are closed, as are cinemas, bars, restaurants and sports clubs.

At the entrance to a liquor store, soon accessible only with a vaccination passport, customers are not completely convinced of the measure.

“I think the government is doing what it thinks is right, but I don’t think it will make much of a difference,” says one of the clients.

“How far can we go with this type of measure? Will we ever decide that they will no longer have access to even more important places? Are we going to refuse to treat these people? Will it go as far as that?” asks the Canadian.

After closing the liquor stores to the unvaccinated, the government plans to impose restrictions on access to beauty salons.

At this time, the government is in discussions with retail representatives to assess whether malls and non-essential businesses can afford to lose this part of their clientele.