PSG sets aside nearly R$ 2 billion to win competition from Real, Barcelona and City for Haaland, says the newspaper

Borussia Dortmund striker is, along with Kylian Mbappé, the most coveted player in the European market

Since money is not lacking in the Paris Saint-Germain, the French club prepares an exuberant card to beat the competition of giants and close the hiring of Erling Haaland.

According to the German newspaper Bild, PSG would be willing to pay up to 300 million euros, equivalent to BRL 1.92 billion, to have the attacker of the Borussia Dortmund in charge of their attack from next season.

The value will not necessarily be all for Dortmund, as includes not only the transfer fee, but also fees for signing the contract and the huge commission. requested by businessman Mino Raiola.

As Kylian Mbappé will likely lose to the Real Madrid, for free, next summer, the PSG will seek a new star to form the attack with Lionel Messi and Neymar. Haaland fits the bill.

THE Bild reports that the striker’s preference is still to act in Spanish football. That’s why, Real Madrid is in pole position to close the contract. Barcelona and Manchester City they also want Haaland.

This Friday (7), Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of Borussia Dortmund, announced that he will not sell Haaland in January, but admitted that it will be difficult to hold him in the next market.

“Haaland will not be out in January. No way. Who accepts to sell the best European striker during the winter holidays unnecessarily?” said the top hat, who added. “Next season? it will be hard to hold it. But we will try”.

The shirt 9 has a contract with Dortmund until June 2024, with a fine of 75 million euros (BRL 480 million). In the current season, he adds 19 goals and 4 assists in 16 games.