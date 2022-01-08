PT sues Ethics Council against Bia Kicis for leaked doctors’ data – Policy

Bia Kicis leaked personal data from three doctors in favor of childhood vaccination against COVID-19 (photo: Chamber of Deputies/Disclosure) This Friday (1/7), the Workers’ Party (PT) requested an investigation by deputy Bia Kicis (PSL) for illegally disclosing the personal data of three doctors considered in favor of childhood vaccination against COVID-19. Doctors had phone numbers, emails and CPFs leaked in a WhatsApp group.

The parliamentarian, who chairs the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ) of the Chamber of Deputies, admitted to having leaked the information. The documents were in the possession of the Ministry of Health, as the doctors participated in the public hearing promoted by the ministry last Tuesday (4/1).

The doctors are Isabella Ballalai, vice president of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations; Marco Aurlio Sfadi, from the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics; and Renato Kfouri, director of the Sociedade Brasileira de Imunizaes.

The PT’s national board sent representation to the Council of Ethics of the Chamber. In the document, it is stated that Deputy Bia Kicis abused the privileges of her office. “The deputy only obtained access to the Conflict of Interest Declarations before the censorship of the doctors’ personal data precisely because she holds the elective office of deputy.”

On his social networks, also deputy Reginaldo Lopes (MG), leader of the PT’s bench in the Chamber, highlighted that Bia’s posture is criminal, as it puts the safety of doctors at risk. “The PT decided to join the Ethics Council against Deputy Bia Kicis for the criminal stance that put the safety of doctors at risk. The deputy’s attitude will be analyzed and she may even lose her term, which she has dedicated since the beginning to fueling hatred.”

Check the post in full:

THE @PTnaCamara decided to join the Ethics Council against Congresswoman Bia Kicis for the criminal stance that put the safety of doctors at risk. The deputy’s attitude will be analyzed and she may even lose her term, which she has dedicated since the beginning to fueling hatred. https://t.co/rLgLmsFn1D %u2014 Reginaldo Lopes %uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7 (@ReginaldoLopes) January 7, 2022

In addition, another request for investigation was made at the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). Deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT) asked to “scale the responsibility” of Marcelo Queiroga, Minister of Health, and Deputy Bia Kicis, in addition to “pointing out changes in data protection” on the part of the folder.