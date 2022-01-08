Quebec to require anti-covid vaccine to enter cannabis and liquor stores – 07/01/2022

The Canadian province of Quebec decided to impose a mandatory covid-19 vaccination certificate for entering liquor stores or marijuana — legalized in the region.

As of January 18, those who are not vaccinated will not be able to enter the stores of the Quebec Alcohol Society (SAQ), the state-owned company that controls most of the sale of alcoholic beverages in the province. The rule will also apply to Quebec Cannabis Society (SQC) stores.

This is another strategy of the local government to try to expand immunization and stop the exponential increase in cases of covid-19, which does not give a break.

“Unfortunately, we have to protect these people from themselves and protect our health care network,” explained Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé. He intends with this that the unvaccinated circulate less and, thus, protect themselves.

The unvaccinated make up only 10% of the adult population in the province, but represent more than half of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus.

Since late December, Quebec has increased health restrictions: a nightly curfew is in effect from 10 pm to 5 am, schools and universities are closed, as are cinemas, bars, restaurants and sports clubs.

Restrict to where?

At the entrance to a liquor store, soon accessible only with a vaccination passport, customers are not completely convinced of the measure.

“I think the government is doing what it thinks is right, but I don’t think it will make much of a difference,” says one of the clients. “How far can we go with this type of measure? Will we decide at some point that they will no longer have access to even more important places? Will we refuse to treat these people? Will it go as far as that?”

After closing the liquor stores to the unvaccinated, the government plans to impose restrictions on access to beauty salons.

At this time, the government is in discussions with retail representatives to assess whether malls and non-essential businesses can afford to lose this part of their clientele.