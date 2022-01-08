Queiroga and Bia Kicis are ‘in the same bag’

For Tales Faria, columnist of the UOL, “as serious as” the role of federal deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF) in leaking data from doctors in favor of vaccinating children against covid-19, was the position of Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga.

“He and the deputy are flour from the same sack,” Tales Faria told UOL News – Afternoon, program of UOL Channel. “The leaking of personal data of doctors is a crime and allowed the anti-vaccination troops to send threats”, he pointed out.

Data such as CPF, cell phone and e-mail of doctors who participated in a public hearing at the Ministry of Health that discussed the vaccination of children were disclosed on the internet.

Speaking to journalist Malu Gaspar, columnist for the newspaper O Globo, Bia Kicis said she received the data from the Ministry of Health and then shared them in a “‘zap (WhatsApp)’ group of doctors.”

As much as specialists defend the vaccination of children and Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) has approved the Pfizer vaccine for the group, Bia Kicis has gone against what science points out, putting herself against the measure.

Today, when asked about the responsibility of the folder in data leakage, Queiroga dodged and claimed not to be a “data inspector”. The minister also instructed journalists to look for Kicis, not him.

For Tales Faria, Queiroga tries to avoid the “legal responsibility” he had to “protect the personal data of doctors leaked to the deputy”.

“This is a recurrent practice of the minister,” stated Tales Faria. “He systematically shies away from responsibilities, including defending the vaccination of children,” he said.