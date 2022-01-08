Queiroga says the government can authorize doctors to work even if they are infected with covid – Health

São Paulo – The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that the government will meet on Friday, 7th, with health secretaries to discuss, among other topics, the possibility of reducing the quarantine for health professionals who test positive for Covid-19, which would enable them to work themselves contaminated. Queiroga said that Brazil “possibly” can adopt the conduct, establishing a quarantine of five days for health professionals who are asymptomatic. Currently, the recommendation of the paste for anyone who has been contaminated, with or without symptoms, is to stay in isolation for two weeks.

“Of course, it is being studied in the technical area,” he stated. According to Queiroga, both the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, its acronym in English) and countries like France already adopt a shorter period of quarantine for asymptomatic people. The measure was adopted at first to prevent the license of doctors or other professionals in the area from compromising work in hospitals in view of the high demand caused by the new variant of the virus, Ômicron. In the United Kingdom, the high number of leaves – around 39,000 health professionals – led the government to call in the military to support the work of the hospitals.

With regard to the new variant, Queiroga said that “the signs point to less serious cases”, which can be observed in other countries, but that only in three or four weeks will the potential for lethality of the variant be evaluated. Brazil registered on Thursday the first death of a patient infected by Ômicron, in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO).

The minister also reinforced the need to expand actions in relation to influenza (flu), given the increase in the number of cases of the disease in the country, in addition to expanding testing, especially in the North region, which has lower vaccination coverage and the system “chronically weaker” health condition. According to Queiroga, the folder should increase the offer of tests.

A group of more than 2,000 mayors sent an official letter to the Ministry of Health with a request for help to face the rise of covid-19 and flu cases. In the document, the municipalities request support on three fronts: expansion of rapid testing for covid, the outpatient service structure and the stock of anti-flu drugs.

In response, this Friday, the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, informed that there will be reinforcement in testing and stressed the importance of prioritizing primary care. The Ministry of Health will distribute another 6 million tests of the antigen type to municipalities next week, out of a total of 30 million by the end of January

Minister defends canceling carnival, but criticizes vaccine passport

Over the carnival cancellation in several states, Queiroga declared that the ministry never encouraged “great events”. The minister also criticized the vaccination passport again. According to Queiroga, before Ômicron, several regions planned “big parties” for New Year’s Eve and Carnival, using as an argument the adoption of the vaccination passport. “Health passport is not a safe-conduct to make these big festive gatherings,” he said.

According to the minister, the interest of the ministry, instead of holding large festivities, is that the economy “does not stop”, so for the government, “it is very easy” to defend its position against this type of event “because it has always been the government’s position.”