R$69 million come into play and Landim closes an above-average deal at Flamengo

With the maintenance of some sponsorships and the conquest of others, the board managed to profit even more in this beginning of the season

Flamengo’s board agreed to renew the contract with adidas, the club’s sports equipment supplier since 2013. The new contract with the club lasts for four years, until April 2025. In the first contract with the club Germany company lasted until 2023. The team red-black received over R$40 million annually, but from now on, the forecast is at least R$69 million.

THE deliberative Council of the team will vote on the next 17th after the club’s summons. The expectation is that it passes without any problems. During negotiations, the board changed some of the partnership’s molds. Recovering unused properties by adidas, in addition to asking for an increase to be paid in royalties, a percentage on the sale of products.

Item sales of Flamengo have grown in recent years, reaching the 1.5 million mark last year. About unused property, the most dear you will be able to produce your own pieces of social clothing. The team will still have the full exploration of its sales made through e-commerce.

Deliberative Council of the Flamengo in December it approved a sponsorship package that will bring in around R$70.6 million to the team’s coffers. pixbet will occupy the space intended for sportbet which ended the agreement with the team, both are betting companies. The contract will yield BRL 48 million by the end of 2023.

In the shirt sleeve, the havan will continue for another season. The store will have the amount paid in 2021, with the investment going from BRL 6.3 million to BRL 12.6 million. Another company that will remain will be the ABC of Construction will be kept in shorts with the agreement going from R$ 2.5 million to R$ 10 million. With a contract valid until 2023, guaranteeing a transfer of R$ 3 million in construction materials to the club.