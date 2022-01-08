racist men sentenced to life in prison for murder of black

A Georgia judge sentenced Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan to life in prison on Friday for what he called the “scary” 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who ran in a predominantly white neighborhood in the state of Georgia. southern United States.

The McMichaels, father and son, will spend the rest of their lives in prison, but Judge Timothy Walmsley has ruled that Bryan may seek parole after 30 years in prison, the minimum sentence permissible for murder under state law.

