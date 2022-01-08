Rapper The Game Shares New Britney Spears Nudes on Instagram

The Game posted Britney Spears’ photo on her Instagram page, supporting her “Free Woman Energy”

After so many years, world famous artist Britney Spears is finally freed from her tutelage, marking one of the most emotional stories in music of the past year. Fans were rooting for the 40-year-old pop star to fight her father, who was previously responsible for her guardianship. At the conclusion of her legal battle, Britney came out on top and was able to handle her money, buy herself candles and do many things for the first time in her life.

As Britney learns to live like a normal adult woman, she can finally post anything she wants to on her social media accounts. Over the past few weeks, she’s shared several nearly nude or stark nude photos, covering any nudity with emojis to get around Instagram guidelines. She did it again this week, posting a photo of herself in all her glory to her 38 million followers.

Her fans loved the content, and the Los Angeles rapper the game really liked what he was seeing, posting the image in his own feed.

“Freedom for the Gang [emoji de sangue] @britneyspears #EnergiaDeMulherLivre”, wrote The Game as its caption, sharing Britney’s nude. The image is explicit, so we won’t include it in the article. You can see here.

This post comes after The Game unveiled its new logo, as well as the announcement of its upcoming album, produced by Hit-Boy.