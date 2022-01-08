Ravi stomps on Joy as he rides on the money and gets fought over · TV News

In A Place in the Sun, Ravi (Juan Paiva) already ate the bread that the devil kneaded in every way. The boy was humiliated, imprisoned and had to put up with even the greed and wonder of his wife, Joy (Lara Tremouroux). But the time for the ex-driver’s turn is at hand. He will have days of glory when he receives two job offers and even wins an award for his good performance when he takes a new job at Rede Redentor in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

The character’s luck will start to change. in the chapter set to air on December 19 . He will be able to give money to Inácia (Yara de Novaes) to leave Yasmin (Maithê Rodrigues) in his care.

At this point, the graffiti artist, who is the little girl’s sister, will have abandoned her husband and son and fled with the money she demanded from Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond). In fact, it will be the faker who will “buy” Yasmin. For those who don’t know, Inacia’s partner sexually harasses his stepdaughter. That’s why the girl went to live with her sister and brother-in-law.

Then, the audience will see Ravi receive a job offer from Lara (Andréia Horta), who will invite him to work at her restaurant. The young man who was raised in an orphanage will be very excited, but will decline when he hears his best friend’s request that he step away from the cook.

Christian will make a counterproposal to convince Ravi and even give his stepbrother a new status. He will get a place for Goiás in one of the units of the Redentor supermarket chain.

Ravi will do so well in the new job that he will be recognized as employee of the month, giving Joy a big step. She will return from her regretful escape, as she will have been robbed by her lover.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a plot written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The telenovela is all recorded due to the protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The last episode is scheduled to air on March 11, with a rerun on March 12. From March 14, the network will air the remake of Pantanal.

Check out the summaries of the nine soap opera chapters published daily by TV news.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: