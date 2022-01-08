Real Ariquemes-RO vs. Palmeiras: see probable Verdão lineup and where to watch the match for Copinha

After beating Assu-RN by 6-1, last Wednesday, Palmeiras will return to the field with embezzlement, this Saturday, at 11 am, to face Real Ariquemes-RO in the second round of the São Paulo Cup group stage of Junior Football. The game will be played again in Diadema, which is the headquarters of Grupo 28. It is the first confrontation between these teams in history.

Verdão will have three important absences: Pedro Bicalho, who had already been low in the first game, as well as defender Lucas Freitas and goalkeeper Mateus. All tested positive for Covid-19, are asymptomatic and in isolation.

They must remain out of combat at least until the end of the group stage, and may return in the knockout, if the team from Palma confirms the classification. This can happen this Saturday, if they win their match and Assu-RN doesn’t have a victory over Água Santa in the other duel of the bracket.

The other absentees are: defender Michel and forward Daniel, who continue to recover from injury. In addition to defender Jhow, midfielder Bruno Menezes and striker Kevin, who are being watched by the professional’s coaching staff, who have been doing the pre-season at the Soccer Academy.

With the aforementioned casualties, goalkeeper Kaique and defender Talisca should be chosen to enter the starting lineup. Pedro Lima, who replaced Pedro Bicalho, should continue to receive an opportunity in midfield.

At the age of 15, the boy Endrick, who scored twice in last Wednesday’s rout, became the youngest player to act and swing the net for Alviverde in the entire history of the São Paulo Football Junior Cup. The shirt 9 arrived at Verdão in 2016 and has already accumulated the mark of 165 goals in 169 matches, 66 of them in official tournaments organized by the FPF or CBF.

– I’m very happy for this brand. I wanted to thank God for living all this for Palmeiras. I’m focused on giving my best for this shirt with my teammates and I hope to give a lot of joy to the team – said Cria da Academia to the club’s official website.

Check the match information:

REAL ARIQUEMES-RO X PALMEIRAS

Location: Jose Batista Pereira Fernandes Municipal Stadium, Diadema (SP)

Date/Time: 8/1/2022, at 11 am (GMT)

Referee: Guilherme Nunes de Santana

Assistants: Guilherme Holanda Moura Lima and Raphael de Albuquerque Lima

Where to follow: SportTV

PALM TREES

Kaique; Gustavo Garcia, Naves, Talisca and Vanderlan; Fabinho, Pedro Lima and Jhonatan; Giovani, Endrick and Gabriel Silva. Technician: Paulo Victor Gomes.

Hanging: Lucas Freitas, Endrick and Giovani

Embezzlement: Pedro Bicalho, Mateus and Lucas Freitas (Covid-19), Michel and Daniel (in recovery), Jhow, Bruno Menezes and Kevin (training with the professional)