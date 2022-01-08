Realme Announces Dragon Ball Z-inspired GT Neo 2 Smartphone

Last Tuesday (4), Realme announced the new series of top-of-the-line smartphone GT 2 in China, however, the news does not stop there. The Chinese company also unveiled a version of the device inspired by one of the most classic anime franchises in the world: Dragon Ball Z.

THE Realme GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Edition is a limited edition and has already been announced for Chinese consumers, however, the company’s CMO, Francis Wong, teased fans and revealed that the new version is also expected to be released in India and Europe.

GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball EditionSource: Realme

The limited edition smartphone has a glass back design in orange and blue colors and a matte finish. The style of the device takes the design of Goku’s fighting outfit, including a kanji signifying understanding.

The lock screen also has the character, themed and custom icons in the style of the drawing, and even the seven dragon balls. Despite having “GT” in the name, the entire custom look of Realme’s cell phone is based on Goku’s version of Dragon Ball Z, even bringing items inspired by Super Saiyan 3.

GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball EditionSource: Realme

Too many items in the box

In addition to the unique look, the Relame GT 2 Neo Dragon Ball Edition offers Snapdragon 870 processor, Adreno 650 GPU, up to 12 GB of RAM memory, up to 256 GB internal storage and 5,000 mAh battery. The device uses the Realme UI 2.0 interface based on Android 11.

In addition, the product comes in a personalized box with figurines and even a pin to open the SIM drawer inspired by the dragon spheres of Shenlong. For now, the GT Neo 2 is available in China for 2,999 yuan (about R$2667 at current prices).