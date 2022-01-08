Regina Duarte on photomontage of Bolsonaro with Jesus: “It’s true”

Actress Regina Duarte, former special secretary for Culture of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, shared this Thursday (6/1) a photo montage in which the president appears walking through the Nova Star Hospital, in São Paulo, hand in hand with a religious figure that refers to Jesus.

“I was told it’s ‘FAKE” But I didn’t believe it. It’s summer! … For me it’s true!”, commented the actress. In the hashtags, Duarte inserted #deusacimadetudo, in reference to the motto used by Bolsonaro (“Brazil above all, God above all”).

The publication was supported by names such as presenter Antonia Fontenelle. In the comments, Regina Duarte responded to followers saying she was moved by the image. To a critic, she wrote: “Love, Love, LOVE … is the best policy, don’t you know?!”.

The original photo of Bolsonaro walking around the hospital was released on Tuesday (4/1), after the head of the federal executive was admitted to the hospital to treat an intestinal obstruction. Already the photomontage began to be shared by assistants hours later.

The president was admitted to Hospital Vila Nova Star, in São Paulo, at dawn on Monday (3/1), where he was diagnosed with a new intestinal obstruction. He was on vacation on the coast of Santa Catarina, but had to interrupt the day off after feeling abdominal discomfort. The medical team ruled out the need for surgery and Bolsonaro was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday morning (5/1).

“I’m dying,” Bolsonaro told the doctor before being admitted.

Unchewed shrimp caused new obstruction, says Bolsonaro doctor

Supporter of Bolsonaro, Regina Duarte was in government for just over two months. In May 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Bolsonaro announced that she would take over the Cinemateca Brasileira, in São Paulo, but the appointment has yet to materialize.

In 2020, while still in government, she expressed her opposition to social distancing. Artists and Gabriela Duarte, daughter of Regina, contradicted their mother’s opinion. Gabriela posted photos on Instagram with the tag #ficaemcasaBrasil, joining the campaign against the dissemination of Covid-19.
