Regina Duarte reacts after posting Bolsonaro’s montage alongside Jesus | Brazil

Reproductions Regina Duarte and the editing done with President Jair Bolsonaro

Regina Duarte used social media to publish a photomontage in which President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears holding Jesus’ hands as he walks through the Nova Star Hospital, where he was admitted, on January 1st, to treat an intestinal obstruction caused. for a shrimp.

“They told me it’s ‘FAKE’. But I didn’t believe it. It’s true! … For me it’s true!”, commented the actress, adding to the post the hashtags #deusacimadetudo, a motto used to exhaustion by Bolsonaro.

Names such as actress Antonia Fontenelle and country singer Zezé Di Camargo supported the publication, commenting with emojis of hearts and hands clapping. Other followers of Regina Duarte questioned the post, made last Thursday (6). The actress reacted to criticism.

“Why do these things appear to me?”, asked a female follower. To which Regina replied, “Because you came in here, baby. Did you forget?” Another follower wrote, “Oh my God, how absurd! How far have they come.” Regina responded: “Yes, how far do you get when you have faith! Have you tried trying to get there?”

Another internet user commented: “Using the name of Jesus to make politics is so sad, it demonstrates the despair of the fiasco that has been the government”. Regina then replied: “Love, love, love… That’s the best policy, don’t you know?”

It is worth remembering that Instagram has already suspended Regina Duarte’s publications due to the propagation of false information and images. In March 2020, the actress made a post extolling chloroquine as the best treatment against Covid. At the time, representatives of the social network deactivated the publication, which disseminated fake news.