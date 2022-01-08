Regina Duarte rebuts criticism after post with editing by Bolsonaro







The actress has had her publications suspended for spreading fake news. Photo: Instagram/@reginaduarte / Famous and Celebrities

On her Instagram profile, Regina Duarte posted a montage in which President Jair Bolsonaro appeared holding Jesus’ hands at Hospital Nova Star, where he was admitted on January 1st due to an intestinal obstruction.

In the caption, the actress made a point of saying that, even with some people saying that the image was just a montage, she doesn’t believe it. “It’s true! For me it’s true,” he wrote in the post next to the hashtags #deusacimadetudo, the politician’s campaign phrase.

It didn’t take long for the publication to go viral, including the support of some famous people like Zezé Di Camargo and Antonia Fontenelle. However, others questioned the publication made on Thursday, 6. “Why do these things appear to me?” asked a netizen.

“Because you came in here, baby. Forgot?”, Regina countered. “My God, how absurd! How far have they come,” said another. “Yes, what a point you get when you have faith. You’ve tried trying to get there,” replied the actress.

“Using the name of Jesus to make politics is so sad, it demonstrates the despair of the fiasco that has been the government”, commented one more. “Love, love, love… That’s the best policy, don’t you know?”, Duarte said.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that Regina has shared false information and images. In 2020, the actress made a post citing chloroquine as a treatment for Coronavirus, and had the publication disabled by representatives of the platform.