Regular physical exercise strengthens immune cells, study reveals

Maybe you’ve heard about the benefits of practice exercises and that they can even leave you with the high immunity, Is not it? Well then, the scientific journal Biochimica et Biophysica Acta (BBA) published a study that reinforces this idea. According to the publication, the immune system cells of people who practice regular exercise are more resistant than those of sedentary individuals.

On the other hand, those who perform light and sporadic activities, or high-level athletes who live at the physical limit, also showed an improvement when compared to those who do not practice any sport. But, they are at a disadvantage compared to the group of people who exercise regularly.

Importance of having high immunity

Having high immunity, even more so nowadays, where variants of the flu and Covid-19 viruses provoke fear and uncertainty, is essential to maintain a good quality of life. Of course, there are other essential precautions, such as correctly taking all doses of vaccines, avoiding crowding, using masks when going out and keeping your hands and surfaces properly sanitized.

But, despite these precautions considerably reduce the risks of having some kind of health complication, having a high immunity is another important safety factor. After all, with the body’s defenses up to date, it is possible to prevent not only seasonal infections, but also to prevent the development of chronic diseases.

“One of the greatest challenges for the physician is to persuade the patient that the practice of regular physical exercise is the main change in lifestyle for a healthy life. In addition, exercise is an effective strategy for the prevention and treatment of several chronic diseases, mainly due to the modulation of the immune system”, says the nutritionist, Dr. Guilherme Giorelli.

How to exercise regularly

According to him, the recommendation of the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans is to perform a minimum of 150 minutes per week of physical activity with moderate intensity. Or, for those in a hurry, do at least 75 minutes a week of intense aerobic exercise. This way, the chance for you to develop high immunity is great.

For those who are sedentary, the best way to start some type of physical activity is to bet on something that is fun. You can go to the gym to train, run in the park, ride a bike, play soccer, dance or do anything else. The important thing is to keep your body moving. It is also essential to seek help from a physical education professional, so as not to make a mistake in the dose of exercise.