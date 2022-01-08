Rejection of Bolsonaro government reaches a higher level, says institute – Politica

Bolsonaro fails according to internet users (photo: Evaristo S/AFP)

After the cold polemics in Santa Catarina while Bahia residents were submerged in the floods, the disapproval of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government reached the highest level recorded during his term, according to data from the 63rd edition of the Modalmais-AP Exata Survey, which monitors the networks social, reaching 54%.

The survey released this Friday (07/01), was carried out between the 3rd and 7th of January, and registered that 54% of Internet users in 145 Brazilian cities consider Bolsonaro’s gesture to be bad or terrible. In the previous poll, that percentage was 53.8%, up from 53.5% a week earlier, showing an upward curve in the president’s rejection. Meanwhile, the share of those who think the current administration is good or great has dropped from 24.5% two weeks ago to 24.1% this week. The percentage of people who assess the Bolsonaro government as regular was stable at 21.9%.

The negative repercussion of the president, partying on the icy beaches of Santa Catarina and causing unmasked crowds, while cases of covid-19 due to the new micron variant returned to grow throughout the country, was not reversed even after Bolsonaro’s hospitalization with intestinal crisis on the first working day of the year.

“The president’s internment on the first working day of the year exposed Bolsonaro to a strong wave of criticism and also revealed the difficulties of the government’s digital militancy in combating the unfavorable speech. If, in 2017, pocketbookers dominated the networks’ narrative, today’s scenario is completely different. Bolsonaro only influences his bubble of supporters and reveals an enormous difficulty in winning over Internet users outside his area of ​​influence”, highlighted the survey.

According to the survey, Bolsonaro’s hospitalization reinforced the idea that he went on vacation while Bahia was facing serious flood problems. Opponents also managed to impose the idea that the president was trying to take advantage of the hospitalization to generate a stir, which was largely rejected. “Furthermore, many memes emerged saying that Bolsonaro would have received divine punishment and mocking that he would have obtained a certificate for not working on the first working day of the year,” the document added.

The positive mentions to Bolsonaro had a positive peak on January 1st, as a result of the messages wishing a happy new year, The admission of the president on Monday (03), caused an abrupt drop in the positive mentions, which has not yet been fully reversed, according to survey data.

The poll indicated that there were many allegations that the chief executive “committed excesses at the end-of-the-year parties, resulting in problems

of health. “The crisis was reinforced by the news that he found it difficult to digest a shrimp that had been swallowed whole. The reaction to the opponents’ attacks was also compromised by an internal war that takes place within the sphere of pocketnarism”, he highlighted.

Cyrus improves performance

PDT pre-candidate Ciro Gomes, according to Pesquia Modalmais/AP Exata, has been surprising on social networks and the candidate with the best approval rating on Twitter. This Friday, he was the only candidate with more approval than rejection, reaching 53% of positive mentions.

According to the study data, Ciro is managing to impose an economic agenda in the sphere of those who speak of his eventual candidacy, citing a

National Development Plan. The idea was well regarded among those who cite the presidential candidate. In addition, the possibility of a ticket between Ciro Gomes and Marina Silva (Rede), already nicknamed “Cirina” in the networks, has caused enthusiasm among potential voters of the two leaderships, who consider that the union between them is also the association of developmentalism with sustainability.

Ciro still has little visibility in relation to Bolsonaro and ex-president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), but he eventually gets closer to Srgio Moro (Podemos). “The former judge has been more talked about because of attacks than his proposals, which puts Ciro at an advantage over his closest opponent in the polls,” the study said.

While Bolsonaro leads the quotes of presidents on social networks in the last five days, with 57.9%. Lula, had 25.8%, while Moro had 10.3% and Ciro, with 4.2%. “With the favorable scenario that has been developing around Ciro, it is likely that the pedetista will find more space among voters seeking a third way”, highlighted the report. However, the document acknowledged that the polarization between Bolsonaro and ex-president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) remains quite strong and the two pre-candidates reached, in the last five days, an average of 83.6% of all mentions among the presidents. Joo Dria (PSDB), Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), Felipe D’vila (Novo) and Simone Tebet (MDB) are still unable to assert themselves as national leaders, at least on the networks.

In the dark

Another negative factor for the government was the criticism from specialists regarding the lack of more incisive action in the fight against the pandemic by the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. “Experts have expressed concern about the lack of data on the micron variant in Brazil and the apparent indifference of the population in maintaining basic hygiene care. The deletion of data from the Ministry of Health still keeps researchers ‘in the dark’ about the evolution of the pandemic”, according to the research.

The lack of mass testing also prevents, according to experts, the identification and surgical combat to outbreaks of contagion and control of new infections. Internet users note that the majority of the population is not following health protocols, and blame the lack of guidance from the Ministry of Health.