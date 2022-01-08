Renault Kwid 2023 is already in distribution

Reader Roberto caught a stork with several units of the Renault Kwid 2023 following distribution to the brand’s resellers

Renault will launch the 2023 Kwid later this month, which underwent aesthetic changes at the front. Subcompacto will try better days in the Brazilian market with the new look.

Changes are more concentrated in the front that received a dual optical set as in the Citroën C4 Cactus and also in the Fiat Toro. Depending on the version, the Kwid 2023 may have headlights illuminated by LED lights.

The main headlights are thinner and depending on the version will be illuminated by LEDs. The main grid will be slightly higher in height and will have three horizontal fillets.

At the back, the hatch will have small changes with the flashlights gaining LED lights and the bumper that receives two reflectors at both ends. Otherwise, everything stays as it is today.

Inside, the restyled Kwid 2023 will have a digital panel in all versions.

The Outisder version is maintained and will have light alloy wheels, but will keep the infamous three-bolt hole.

The Renault Kwid 2023 is homologated in the Life, Zen, Intense, Intense biton and Top of the line Outsider versions. All will have stability and traction controls. It is not confirmed whether the brand will follow Fiat and end the entry-level basic version.

