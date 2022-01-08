Restaurants, couriers and CLDF fear monopoly over Uber Eats

Uber’s decision to terminate the delivery system for restaurants in Brazil caught entrepreneurs and application deliverers in the Federal District by surprise. With Uber Eats slated to end on March 7, those involved in the capital’s food delivery chain are worried about the effects the move will have on the market, now in the hands of a monopoly.

As early as 2021, companies operating in the Brazilian delivery system were showing signs of tension. In July of last year, 99Food, Rappi Brasil, Uber Eats and the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) went to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) to demonstrate against Ifood. For them, the model of exclusivity contracts adopted by the dominant company in the delivery market impeded the growth of competitors.

In the understanding of the president of the Employer Union of Hotels, Restaurants, Bars and Similar of Brasília (Sindhobar), Jael Antônio da Silva, the situation is difficult for restaurant owners. “For us it is very bad because it reduces competition; Ifood will be much stronger, almost dominating the market”, he pondered.

This is also the opinion of District Representative Júlia Lucy (New – featured photo). In the view of the parliamentarian, the business decision will have consequences not only for establishments, but will also be felt by the final consumer. “The first consequence [do encerramento da Uber Eats] is to reduce the offer of services, both for the end customer, who orders the food, and the intermediate customer, who owns the bar, who now becomes a hostage of a single company”, he analyzed.

Another concern of the deputy is the possible reduction of jobs. Uber does not reveal the number of delivery partners on the platform, stating only that it “follows its commitment to its more than 1 million partner drivers.” However, a survey carried out by the Institute for Economic and Applied Research (Ipea) shows that there are currently 1.4 million application deliveries in Brazil.

See the opinion of deputy Julia Lucy:

sector regulation

For Lucy, the withdrawal of Uber’s delivery service is related to legislation passed in the Chamber of Deputies and sanctioned by the federal government. The text establishes new rules for delivery companies. “We know that this model in which the delivery person enters as a partner, every time a law comes in and determines an obligation, the product becomes more expensive and discourages the company from continuing to function”, he pointed out.

Despite being sanctioned this Thursday (6/1), PL 14.297/22 had two vetoes from the federal government. Now, it is up to Congress to appreciate the changes in the project within 30 days, from the date of receipt of the message and the beginning of the legislative session. “In my opinion, it is an extremely controversial law, because there is no employment relationship between the delivery person and the platform. He makes whatever time he likes, it’s a dual-use relationship. This law has established obligations as if there was a labor relationship and there is not one.” criticized Julia Lucy.

090321VS_EntreadoresAplicativo-21 For entrepreneurs, UberEats strike benefits IfoodVinícius Schmidt/Metropolis application delivery person in goiânia, goiás, delivering meals The two companies dominate the delivery logistics in Brazil and DFVinícius Schmidt/Metropolis 0

Although he understands the risks of the monopoly danger, delivery boy Pedro Mendes, 23, believes that the legislation is good for the platform’s employees, but he doesn’t know if it will be effective. “The law that has been passed has weight, butto the continue the abuse and neglect of workers, regardless of the law that is approved, especially if there is no inspection”, he predicts the delivery man.

what companies say

Asked about the change in the company’s strategy, Uber said it will continue operating in the delivery market, but on other fronts. In addition, he highlighted that he will continue to expand the company’s products.

See the full position of Uber:

“Uber will change its Delivery strategy in Brazil, deactivating the intermediation service for food delivery to restaurants. From now on, the company will work on two fronts: with Cornershop by Uber, for intermediary services in the delivery of purchases from supermarkets, wholesalers and specialized stores; and package delivery via Uber Flash.

The food delivery intermediary service will continue to be available until the 7th of March. After this date, users will be able to use the Uber Eats app to enjoy the best selection of supermarkets and wholesalers in Brazil, as well as decoration items, stationery, beverages and pet products, among others. Cornershop by Uber is available in more than 100 cities across Brazil and, in 2021, it almost tripled the number of orders.

Uber will also expand Uber Direct, a corporate product that allows stores to deliver same-day deliveries to their customers. This modality grew about 15 times in the number of trips over the last 12 months, driven by the demand of big brands that subscribed to the service.

Uber continues its commitment to its more than 1 million partner drivers who generate income by traveling and delivering through the platform – the volume of travel in Brazil is already greater than that recorded in the period prior to the pandemic. The company will continue to expand products for other means of transport, such as motorcycles and taxis. “The unique combination of our scale and cutting-edge mobility and delivery technology will allow our users to go anywhere and get what they want,” said the Uber spokesperson.”

Call to comment on declarations that the company will start operating in a monopoly, Ifood told the metropolises that rejects the accusations of unfair competition and states that the fees charged by the platform “are in line with the best practices ofand market noBrazil and abroad”.

See the full position of Ifood:

“iFood does not comment on other companies’ business decisions. Regarding the food delivery market, iFood clarifies that the online delivery sector continues to evolve with the frequent entry of new competitors and the emergence of new business models. This intense competition favors restaurants, delivery people and consumers, and promotes more innovation for the entire ecosystem.”