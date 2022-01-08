Resumão has Diego Costa in Corinthians’ crosshairs, Atlético-MG with substitute and Santos close to Goulart | football

The current Brazilian champion mobilized the attention of the Market Center this Friday. After all, directly or indirectly, Atlético-MG was involved in the main news of the day in Brazilian football. Starting with the definition of the output of Diego Costa , which automatically became a target for Corinthians, and the immediate replacement, with the ad by striker Fábio Gomes, MLS standout .

On Rooster’s Friday there was still the sale of defender Junior Alonso for Russian football and the already long search for the new technician, with a new name entering the agenda of the athletic direction

However, obviously, not only from Galo lived the Central. There was Ricardo Goulart accepting Santos’ proposal, Palmeiras eyeing a Mexican defender and announcing the hiring in a humorous way, a curious consultation with Ceará by the Frenchman Ribéry, in addition to signings at Botafogo, Cuiabá, América-MG….

Then #sex. Or rather, #PartiuResumão.

About to leave Atlético-MG, forward Diego Costa should receive a proposal from Corinthians. The center forward was always seen as a good option for Timão’s 9 shirt, but unfeasible as long as he had a contract with Galo. Corinthians warned that it would only advance in negotiations if the striker left Atlético-MG, something that should be confirmed soon.

The club from São Paulo, however, may face competition from European football.

While preparing the proposal by Diego Costa, the Corinthians board confirmed on Friday the contract renewal of right-back Fágner until 2024. The player goes to the ninth straight season at Timão.

Who can also perform at Parque São Jorge is left-back Bruno Melo, who belongs to Fortaleza. The player has a contract with Leão until the end of 2023 and liked Corinthians’ offer.

Interested in keeping defensive midfielder Ederson, who belongs to Timão, Fortaleza signaled positively for the transfer.

Busy day at Atlético-MG

Atlético-MG has already confirmed the replacement of Diego Costa. This Friday night, the club officially announced the hiring of striker Fábio Gomes, who stood out in the MLS’s New York Red Bulls last year.

The forward was permanently purchased from Oeste-SP, the club that held the player’s rights. The contract with the current Brazilian champion runs until the end of 2025.

In addition to all this, this Friday, Krasnodar, from Russia, announced the official purchase of defender Júnior Alonso. The value, according to the GE calculation, is 8.2 million dollars (R$ 47 million) for 100% of the athlete’s economic rights.

However, a soap opera that seems endless is the search for the new coach of Galo. With Jorge Jesus increasingly distant, the Alvinegra board is already starting to analyze other names. And in addition to the Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal, who also entered the list of the athletic board is Argentine Eduardo Berizzo. The coach was fired by the Paraguayan national team after a frustrating spell.

In addition to Carvalhal, Atlético-MG is considering Argentine coach Eduardo Berizzo

Santos approaches Goulart and consults for Elkeson

Santos is getting closer and closer to announcing the signing of attacking midfielder Ricardo Goulart. The player accepted the conditions presented by Alvinegro and must sign a two-year contract. The expectation is that the agreement is concluded this weekend.

Another player who can paint in Vila Belmiro is striker Elkeson, who has been without a club since leaving Guangzhou, China, in December. Peixe sought information about the athlete, however, did not make any proposal. Elkeson is also in Botafogo’s plans for the season.

Investor arrives at Botafogo and club announces defensive midfielder

Speaking of Botafogo, the probable new owner of the club, American John Textor arrived in Rio de Janeiro and was welcomed by directors and nearly 100 fans. Textor arrived in Brazil to finalize the final details of the binding offer that will be signed by the parties.

On the field, the club announced the hiring of defensive midfielder Fabinho, the third player announced for the 2022 season. The player was free on the market and played in the last Brazilian for Ceará. The first two, defender Klaus and forward Vinícius Lopes, were presented this Friday.

Palm trees with an eye on a Mexican defender

At Palmeiras, the ball may be defender Carlos Salcedo, from Tigres, from Mexico. The 28-year-old player faced Verdão at the last Club World Cup and is part of the defenders evaluated by market analysis alviverde.

Also on Friday, Verdão officially announced the hiring of defensive midfielder Jailson, who was without a club after leaving Dalian Pro, from China. And in a good-natured way. That’s because the club took advantage of the player’s resemblance to actor Will Smith and confirmed his arrival with a video inspired by the TV series “Um Maluco no Pedaço”, starring the star.

President of Ceará on Central’s Live

The president of Ceará, Robinson de Castro, participated this Friday in the Live from Market Center. And he revealed that the definition of the non-coming of the forward Pablo to Vozão came from the player’s father. Now, the club from Ceará is chasing Silvio Romero, from Independiente, but also sees other names in Brazil and Argentina.

Also in the Live from Market Center, Robinson de Castro revealed that veteran French striker Ribéry was offered to Ceará.

– Yesterday they called me offering even Ribéry. I didn’t even know he was playing yet – he stated.

Soteldo far from São Paulo

São Paulo has not yet received a definitive answer from Toronto FC of Canada on the proposal to hire Venezuelan striker Soteldo. Due to the Canadian club’s delay in positioning itself, Tricolor begins to view the transfer with some pessimism.

Soap Opera Grêmio and Douglas Costa

Grêmio will wait for the re-presentation of striker Douglas Costa with the squad, next Monday, to talk with the player about his situation in 2022. So far, however, the striker has expressed his desire to stay in Porto Alegre.

São Paulo, which appeared interested in hiring him, withdrew from the deal. Atlético-MG also follows the developments.

