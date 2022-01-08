Ricardo Barros asks Bolsonaro to give up on increasing federal police salaries

The leader of the government in the Chamber, deputy Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), suggested to the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) that the federal government avoid giving salary increases to federal police officers this year, in order to contain strikes by other servers who have asked for an adjustment, such as employees of the Central Bank.

In an interview with the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, Barros said that the solution is “not to give anything to anyone”, that is, not to meet the salary demands of any category of public service.

In this way, Bolsonaro would back down from the promise made to the federal police, who make up part of his electoral base. The former captain has already told the category that there will be resources in 2022 to grant the required increase.

An amount of 1.7 billion reais can be earmarked for salary readjustments in civil servants, however, there is no objective guarantee that the federal police will be the only beneficiaries.

Central Bank employees announced the possibility of a strike on January 18 if there is no sign that the government will grant the replacement of wage losses due to high inflation. Employees can even leave 500 commissioned positions.

According to the president of the National Union of Central Bank Employees, Fábio Faiad, the category managed to arrange a meeting for January 11 with BC president Roberto Campos Neto, who a few months ago did not respond to the organisation’s requests. The strike forecast on the 18th is maintained.