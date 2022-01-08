Ricardo Goulart accepts conditions and is close to closing with Santos | saints

THE saints is about to announce Ricardo Goulart as the new addition for the season. The player accepted the conditions presented by Alvinegro in the meeting last Thursday.

According to the ge, the 30-year athlete’s contract with Peixe will be for two years. The expectation is that an agreement between Santos and Ricardo Goulart is concluded this weekend.

André Hernan tells the details of the agreement between Santos and Goulart

Clube and the attacking midfielder’s staff met last Thursday, in a conversation that also involved Peixe’s marketing area.. The meeting was attended by the president Andres Rueda, the club’s football executive, Edu Dracena, and the athlete’s manager, Paulo Pitombeira.

Since the beginning of the conversations, Ricardo Goulart welcomed the Santos project, which involves marketing actions, with the use of the player’s image as a poster boy, among other initiatives.

1 of 2 Ricardo Goulart at Guangzhou FC — Photo: Publicity/Guangzhou FC Ricardo Goulart at Guangzhou FC — Photo: Publicity/Guangzhou FC

Ricardo Goulart has been without a club since November, when he split from Guangzhou, from China. He hasn’t been on the field since August. Last season, the attacking midfielder took the field 13 times. All matches were played for the Chinese Superliga, with the vast majority as a starter. During this period, there were seven goals and an assist.

The attacking midfielder is one of the most victorious foreign players in the history of football in China, having won three titles in the Chinese Championship, one in the Asian Champions League, one in the Cup and three in the country’s Super Cup.

He was signed by Guangzhou in 2015, after shining in Cruzeiro’s Brazilian bi-championship in the two previous years, and remained at the club until 2019. Then, he passed by Palmeiras and then returned to the Chinese club.

