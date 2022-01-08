Ricardo Goulart accepts the proposal and is close to reinforcing Santos

THE saints is very close to getting his shirt 10 right. After trying and giving up on hiring Nathan, who got it right with Fluminense, Peixe should announce in the next few days the hiring of midfielder Ricardo Goulart, who was at Guangzhou Evergrande, in China.

The player accepted Peixe’s proposal, which has a salary guarantee of around R$ 500 thousand, as well as a bonus for marketing actions. Goulart was excited about the project presented by Santos and must sign a two-year contract. Only bureaucratic details still need to be resolved for the hiring announcement.

At 30 years old, Ricardo Goulart acts as a second striker and center forward and, in some occasions, as a striker and midfielder. In China, he is considered one of the most successful foreign players in the country. In all, he won three titles in the Chinese Championship, one in the Asian Champions League, one in the Cup and three in the Super Cup.

Goulart’s last game was in August. In the 2021 season, there were 13 games, with seven goals and an assist. In 2020, he was loaned to Hebei and participated in 22 games with four balls in the net and five assists. He is considered one of the best players in the Chinese Superleague.

If confirmed, Goulart will be Santos’ third reinforcement for 2022. The club have already announced defender Eduardo Bauermann and midfielder Bruno Oliveira.