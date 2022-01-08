Rio already has double the number of cases in December; admissions grow

The city of Rio de Janeiro today reached the mark of 12,422 confirmed cases of covid-19 in the first seven days of the year. The number is already more than double that of all cases in December, when 5,811 people tested positive for the disease.

Amidst the advance of omicron, another index that registers an increase — at a slower pace — is the number of hospitalizations: at the beginning of the week, 25 people were hospitalized in the municipal public network against 43 this afternoon (13 patients are in the queue for beds ). The data are from the SMS (Municipal Health Department) and are still being updated.

Yesterday, the capital of Rio de Janeiro reached the highest average of cases of the entire pandemic: 1,987 daily records in the last seven days. Before, the highest average verified out of 1983, on the 16th of August.

At the last peak of cases, the positivity rate (31%) was lower than today (43%) — that is, more people tested in August (that week, 46,000 tests were done; this week, about 36,000) .

The two epidemiological moments are similar. In August, Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) classified the city as “the epicenter of the delta variant” in Brazil. Today, the more transmissible omicron variant dominates cases in the city.

The main difference, however, is the number of deaths, thanks to advances in vaccination. At the other peak of cases, the moving average of deaths was 72; today is zero. The index calculates how many deaths happened daily, on average, in the last seven days in the city. Currently, the city of Rio de Janeiro has 94.6% of the population over 12 years old with a complete vaccination schedule.

The analysis of cases considers the date of onset of symptoms, that is, all cases in January are from people who reported having felt the effects of the disease this week.

Street carnival canceled for second year

Pressured by the escalation of cases, Paes announced the cancellation of the street Carnival in 2022. The city hall also announced the opening, within ten days, of four more testing centers spread throughout the city.

Today, Paes repeated French President Emmanuel Macron and said that he is “making life difficult for those who do not believe in science, who do not believe in the vaccine” by demanding a passport for vaccination against covid-19 in the municipality. In an interview with the newspaper Le Parisien last Wednesday (5), the French president admitted that he wanted to “‘fill the bag’ with the unvaccinated”.

The mayor also called it “unacceptable” for people to doubt science and stressed that “there is no place in the world” that has not proven that the unvaccinated are more hospitalized and die more from contamination by covid-19 than those who are immunized.

“I hope they are saved [as vidas dos não vacinados] because we have to save even those who are not aware, but we are going to vaccinate”, reinforced the politician.