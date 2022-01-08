Risk of conflict between Ukraine and Russia is real, NATO chief warns | World

The secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, warned this Friday (7) that the Russian military presence on the border with Ukraine represents a “real” risk of conflict and that the alliance must be prepared in case diplomatic efforts fail.

“The risk of conflict is real. Russia’s aggressive attitudes seriously undermine security in Europe,” the NATO head warned after a meeting with the organization’s foreign ministers.

Next Monday, the Ukrainian issue will be at the center of discussions between Russia and the United States, in Geneva. However, Stoltenberg supported the position that there should be no discussions involving the security of Europe without the presence of European countries, as French President Emmanuel Macron and the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen had complained in the afternoon.

Next Thursday (13), Russia agreed to participate in a meeting of the board of NATO-Russia, which was welcomed by Stoltenberg.

“It is a positive sign as tensions are high. We will see if Russia establishes a dialogue in good faith and accepts that fundamental issues be discussed. But we must be prepared for the failure of diplomacy,” he said.

The United States also wants Ukrainian representatives to participate in the NATO negotiations, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pointed out.

On the phone, Blinken spoke this Friday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kouleba, and reaffirmed the “unwavering support of the United States for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine in the face of continued aggressions from Russia.”

According to an official statement, the head of the US diplomacy would also have mentioned what would be “the possible responses of the United States and its allies” to the accumulation of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine.

The Americans and their allies accuse Russia of having deployed about 100,000 soldiers near the Ukrainian border with the intention of invading the territory of the country, a former Soviet republic.

Stoltenberg said that if Russia decides to use military means against its neighbor, “it will be subject to severe economic and political sanctions.”

NATO, however, is unwilling to intervene militarily in a possible conflict, as Ukraine is not one of its members.

However, due to the proximity of the European Union, NATO is militarily preparing to send troops to the eastern region of the continent. The Atlantic Alliance can count on a force of 40,000 soldiers.

Since 2014, Ukraine has had internal conflicts with pro-Russian separatist groups in two regions on the eastern border. Fighting erupted after Russia annexed Crimea in a war that left more than 13,000 dead.